President Trump welcomes national champion LSU to the White House

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump welcomed his new favorite college football team, Louisiana State University Tigers, to the White House on Friday.

He was in the game earlier this week when the team won the NCAA championship.

“You did a job that few people can ever do again. The team is said to be one of the largest teams, perhaps the largest in college football, ”said President Trump.

The president praised head coach Ed Orgeron, his recipients and Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow.

“You make our country very, very proud. You are an inspiring player and an inspiring person. ‘

“It is a moment we will never forget. It has been a great season, but it is a great way to end it,” said Burrow.

President Trump surprised the team with a personal tour of the White House and a picture of every player in the Oval Office.

“He knew a lot about football. He talked to me a lot about leadership, about the things he does. I learned a lot from him today, ”said head coach Ed Orgeron.

President Trump also called Burrow the Young Tom Brady. Coach O agreed, but Burrow disagreed who he could play for in the NFL.

“Anyone who wants to pay me money to play football will play for them. I don’t care.”

Coach O said that he had not made any recruitment in Washington, but hopes that his team’s visit will help football’s future Bradys and Burrows see what the LSU has to offer.

“You can come to the White House, you can win national championships, you can win the Heisman, you can be a first choice.”

After a tour of DC, the Tigers returned to Baton Rouge for tomorrow’s big homecoming celebration.