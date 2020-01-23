President Trump will be the first president to take part in the anti-abortion march for life

President Donald Trump will attend the March for Life annual anti-abortion event in Washington, which he announced on Twitter.

“See you Friday … large crowd!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, sharing a video of last year’s march.

According to Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life, Trump will be the first president to take part in the march. Trump was also the first President to speak to the March 2018 participants via video feed during the march.

The administration has worked consistently to regulate or limit access to abortions since Trump took office. His expected participation in the March is shortly after his return from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and during the impeachment proceedings against the Senate against him in relation to Ukraine.

Mancini said in a statement on Wednesday that March for Life was “deeply honored” to welcome Trump to the group’s 47th annual march.

“He will be the first President in history to be present, and we are delighted that he can personally witness how passionate our marchers are for the life and protection of the unborn,” she said. A press release for the march says Trump will speak at the event.

Mancini called Trump and his government “steadfast advocates of life,” adding that “their support for the March of Life was unshakable.”

During his tenure, Trump appointed anti-abortion judges and spoke against abortions later in pregnancy, and his administration has made efforts to further separate federal funds from abortion services.

The Friday event, entitled “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman,” begins with a rally in the National Mall, followed by a march that ends on the Supreme Court steps. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, and GOP Representative Chris Smith from New Jersey are expected to speak on the march.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List, said the president’s presence at March for Life, the world’s largest pro-life event, was a turning point for the national pro-life movement Chair of the pro-life coalition for the 2016 Trump campaign.

Abortion lawyers criticized Trump’s announcement as a ploy to appeal to a minority of supporters on the matter.

Ilyse Hogue, President of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called Trump’s move “an act of despair, plain and simple,” and accused him of “turning to deception and disinformation about abortion to create a vocal and extreme minority while he is.” facing escalating reality his presidency is crumbling around him. “

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the political arm of the nonprofit organization for reproductive health, tweeted: “From day one, the Trump Pence administrator has been trying to undermine our access to healthcare, including safe, legal abortion.”

“But the 77% of us who support this access will have their say in November,” added the group. “Let’s make sure he’s there as a privateer next year.”