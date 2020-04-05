President Trump Will Ward Off Criticism, Turning Doubts into Believers By Handling His Policy, Coronavirus

The president faces difficult decisions every day, but most of those decisions disappear on time. They are cataloged by historians and sometimes excavated by freelance journalists or students, but for the most part they fade into the invisible part of the past.

Then there are decisions that remain in our minds, on our lips and in our hearts. They become part of our collective whole, woven into our American sense of self.

Lincoln decided to impose the Civil War. FDR entered World War II after Pearl Harbor. Truman agreed to establish the State of Israel. It was Kennedy who blockaded Cuba. It was Ford who pardoned Nixon. Reagan walked away from Reykjavik and decided to bring the Cold War. Decisions like these can change the direction of American civilization; even change the course of human history.

President Trump now finds himself faced with the right critical decision regarding the containment of the Chinese Coronavirus and the reopening of the American economy.

None of Shakespeare’s great personalities – Othello, Macbeth, Hamlet, King Lear – who are each famous for tragic decisions – can handle this moment as a script.

Neither Shakespeare nor fiction writers will place this choice before their protagonist. However, it was fate that had been chosen for this president.

This situation is far more unique than faced by the other presidents mentioned earlier. They all have pages of historians to turn through for reference. This is the first. Never in our post-industrial revolution era did an economy decide to stop itself (as has been part of this case), no government asked it to do so (another part of the case). There is no guidebook, no precedent. This is a scenario that other leaders cannot contact and offer advice.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke during the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Brady Briefing room at the White House on March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. With the national death rate rising due to coronavirus, the United States has expanded social distance practices until the end of April, while many countries have issued home-stay orders that greatly prevent residents from leaving unless absolutely necessary or essential.

Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images

Joe Biden said he wanted to help. Even if that is true, he has no suitable experience to understand the burden that is now on the shoulders of the president. The same can be said about former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George Bush and Jimmy Carter. All are relatively silent. That’s because the only people who have the experience to manage economic coma caused by the government are the current occupants in the Oval Office.

This is really Shakespeare (probably Scorsese people) in how this story line is played to date in the presidential term. Rude and gritty businessman from New York who opposes all expectations by taking office despite a very hostile political stand. That’s just the beginning. He then went on to survive the state insurgency, a witch hunt for two years to investigate baseless accusations, and finally his opponents sought to expel him from the position of the most fierce impeachment in the country’s history. He experienced all that while managing to bring about an economic revival in the country, and as it seemed to have emerged victorious, the old enemy, China, sent the biggest challenge.

What challenges does he face? Simply put:

Does he decide to reopen the American economy to avoid a major deterioration in the health of the American economy that can last more than a generation, (recognizing that this will lead to more cases of viruses and more deaths), or does he double the containment strategy and ” wait “virus, hope the mitigation of the spread of the disease does not completely destroy the country?

It is time for President Trump’s new Wollman Rink moment.

Popularized in the Art of Agreement, the story of Wollman Rink is one that I shared in great detail in my latest book, The MAGA Doctrine. The Central Park Arena, which originally opened in 1950, found itself in need of a total renovation in the early 1980s. The City of New York decided to undertake the project, and typical of whatever was run by bureaucrats and politicians, the project experienced massive delays and cost overruns. In 1986, there was no end in sight.

Businessman Donald Trump approached Mayor Koch and told the mayor, in essence, “give me a project, give me an arena, and I will finish it in six months.” City took the deal and Trump’s team completed the project two months early and $ 750,000 under budget. Today, it is a beautiful recreation center for New Yorkers and tourists from all over the world.

Now, when President Trump is faced with the most important decision anyone faces in his office in decades, he must see this as his “Wollman Rink” moment; where it gives results that no one can expect, in a short time, against the projections of all “experts”.

Much has emerged over the past week about how some estimates and models of hospitalization, ICU, and overall mortality rates for this virus may be misleading or exaggerated. This is the model on which the government currently bases most of its decision making. This is not the place for reading the reports. They are easy to find. But no matter the final cost of this virus, it is not the only cost to consider.

Every day the economy closes that means more suicides, bankruptcies, broken families and a lost future. I believe that fate and fate have placed President Trump in this office for this place and time, and I am sure he will make a decision that will surprise his critics, turn doubters into believers and restore American greatness again.

It’s time to get back to work, Mr. President, let’s build that arena.

Charlie Kirk is the author of the New York Times bestseller “MAGA Doctrine: The Only Idea that Will Win the Future” (Broadside Books) and host of “The Charlie Kirk Show.”