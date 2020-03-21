President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force is speaking to the press

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a White House briefing on Saturday.

The president and his team continue to talk about the fight to contain the spread of the virus, and also support Americans who are suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic. The White House revealed Friday night that a member of staff at Vice President Mike Pence was positive for coronavirus.

Journalists in the media outlets are concerned about the shortage of medical equipment and masks, as well as testing for shortages and whether the president is racist in using the term “Chinese virus” to describe the threat.

They have also criticized the president for optimism about the antiviral drugs used to treat the virus.

Press releases have become more controversial in recent days, as more journalists complain about the president’s criticism of them at a time when the public should listen more.

But Trump believes many “dishonest” journalists are trying to spread sensationalism.

“It’s a time to get together, but getting together is a lot harder when we have dishonest journalists,” he said Friday. “It’s a very important profession you do. It’s a profession I think is incredible. I love it. But when the people are dishonest, it really hurts our country.”

The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. EAST.