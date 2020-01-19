President Trump’s deposition process must do justice, come to the truth: letters

On Tuesday, every US senator has the opportunity to properly serve his voters by remaining faithful to their oath to “do justice”.

Whether it is believed that the trial of accusation is a sham or a constitutional attempt to preserve our government institutions, the procedure will determine whether our government has the least amount of respect for the American people. In spite of the long-winded slides of self-proclaimed media experts and shameless political partisans, this accusation process is much greater than President Trump, the Democrats or the 2020 elections.

You may be standing next to President Trump or you are his most stubborn insult. Anyway, every patriotic American should take the time to understand the gravity of the oath taken by Chief Justice John Roberts.

We will not face our greatest challenges – climate change, victory against theocratic fascism, economic empowerment of every American and preservation of individual rights – unless our government passes this test of impartial justice and duty to the truth. If we lose the truth, we will lose our way.

Henry J. H. Wilson, Barrington

A ban on plastics will harm business

It’s not the plastic, it’s the people. Blaming plastic for litter is like blaming overweight people.

Time to stop placing unreasonable costs and burdens on companies and consumers to give in to pipe dreams.

Count Weiss, Uptown

Make it easier to travel through the city center

Madam Mayor, look inside your city planning department. If city legislation does not require owners of buildings in the city center to place their address on the façade of their buildings, I propose that a change in the law is in place and a healthy fine be imposed.

After having worked in the city center for over 40 years, I know the city very well and find it very difficult to find certain unmarked buildings. In addition, if you pass only one building, you must make an illegal U-turn due to the one-way streets or go four blocks further to return to your destination, causing even more congestion. See.

As a side note, you may want to consider giving Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers a little slack. As a group, these drivers put a lot of income into the city treasury and move thousands every day. A driver told me that he had 14 trips in the city and that his net income was lower than city taxes and taxes for special use. Imagine that. A driver works eight hours and takes less home than the city. What is wrong with this photo?

Donald R. Bono, Chicago