President withdraws from comments from witnesses to the Senate trial

US President Donald Trump said he was open to new witnesses during his impeachment process – an important requirement of the Democratic Prosecutor’s Office – before withdrawing immediately by suggesting it could never happen.

Regardless, Trump’s lawyers allowed a deadline to pass without requesting a final rejection of the indictment, ensuring that the process would continue.

Trump, who was at an economic conference in Davos, Switzerland, seemed at some point to break with the Republican opposition to democratic motions to immediately call witnesses and summon documents.

He said he would like the best US advisers, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and deputy chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify.

In fact, his government cited executive privilege as a reason they cannot be forced to testify, and he said today that there are reasons for “national security” to keep them out of the process.

“The Senate will have to answer,” he said.

Republicans have opposed the idea of ​​additional witnesses, although Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated that there might be votes on the issue later in the process.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

Trump has taken over both sides in terms of complete dismissal. He said the allegations were unfounded and should be dismissed, but he also said he wanted a full trial to defend him.

The first one-day session started yesterday with a setback for McConnell and the President’s legal team – it was agreed to give prosecutors more days to discuss their case – but it ended at around 2 a.m. (local time) today, and that Republicans largely agreed to the other procedural rules on their terms.

With the rules set, the process is now in the fast lane.

It is controversial whether Trump should be fired for abuse of power due to his pressure on Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter, as Trump refused to help the country and hindered Congress’s subsequent investigation.