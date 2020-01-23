Presidential approval from Lightfoot: Probably not Sanders, Warren or Biden

WASHINGTON – Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a democratic progressive, is going to give presidential approval before primary school on March 17 in Illinois, and after talking to her on Thursday, I’m pretty sure it’s not going to Sens progressive rivals, Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.

“Apparently not progressive enough for them,” Lightfoot said.

I asked her to tell me more.

“It is what it is. They have not made contact with each other. They have been to Chicago. They were a strong supporter of the Chicago Teachers Union strike, but did not find it necessary to talk to the new black LGBTQ mayor. ”

Warren, from Massachusetts, and Sanders, from Vermont, sent a message to Lightfoot about the lack of contact with an approval when they were in Chicago. The attitude that came from them was “Why bother?” Said Lightfoot.

The same can be said of former vice president Joe Biden, who, Lightfoot said, never contacted, even though he has been to Chicago several times since his race for fundraising.

“I certainly don’t support someone who never bothered to contact. So the other person I didn’t hear directly from is Biden,” Lightfoot said.

Illinois, with its 184 elected delegates, can play a role in choosing the nominee for 2020 if the early vote in February – Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada – does not clear the field and lead to a solid leader. The entire strategy of the former mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg, relies on ignoring the states in February and making a strong show in March.

Lightfoot met Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Before dropping their 2020 bids. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. And Bloomberg was visiting Chicago with Lightfoot. She spoke on the phone with Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., Before stopping the race, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who grew up on South Side in Chicago.

In December, Lightfoot interviewed former South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg at an event organized by the American Conference of Mayors and an Allied Research Group, Accelerator for America Action in Waterloo, Iowa, with the first presidential vote on February 3.

I asked Lightfoot what she was looking for in a Democratic nominee.

“Well, number one, I’m looking for someone who I think really has a chance to beat Trump, because the idea of ​​four more years … Trump is incredibly frightening for me. So that’s number one for me. Obviously I am looking for someone whose values ​​match mine.

“I think the American people are incrementalistic. We are not looking for revolution.

“We are looking for someone who is practical, who speaks to the values ​​of the person, who is concerned about whether they have a salary, whether they are able to take care of their children, possibly save, build a future, and someone who will be smart and competent and put together a good team to face the challenges that Americans face.

“But I also think for me as a mayor, I am looking for someone who recognizes that mayors, and in particular mayors of big cities, touch the lives of more Americans than anyone else every day, and that the direct delivery of services to our people is crucial every day. ”

The breadcrumbs from Lightfoot seem to lead to Klobuchar, Bloomberg or Buttigieg.

The mayor will be in Washington until Friday to attend the winter meeting of the American conference of mayors. She waved at the Capitol at Illinois Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth meet with other mayors of Illinois.

Will boycott Trump White House meeting with mayors; will attend his deposit instead

On Friday, President Donald Trump will address the mayors of the country at the White House.

Lightfoot does not work.

“I respect the office of President, but I couldn’t be in the presence of Donald Trump and keep my mouth shut, especially about the things he said that are so contemptuous about Chicago that are actually inaccurate and offensive.

“I certainly could not keep my mouth shut to silence the things he did to really terrorize and destabilize our immigrant refugee communities. The list goes on and on. So instead of going there and fighting that fight in public – and out of respect and respect for the conference – it is best for me to stay away. “

And will you instead spend the time in his process of deposition against the Senate?

Said Lightfoot: “Yes.”