Presidential candidate Andrew Yang hosts City Hall; focuses on economy and automation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – Iowa is almost two weeks from her nationwide caucus. One of the Democratic presidential candidates continued his Waterloo bus tour today.

Nearly 200 people gathered in Lark Brewing to speak to Andrew Yang on his key issues while he ran for the presidency. Yang spoke on a variety of topics, from investing in rural America to the impact of industrial automation.

“How many of you were in Davenport, Iowa 80? You say there are probably 5,000 people stopping there every day,” says Yang. “How many people will stop there if people don’t drive the trucks? It will go down and down.”

The public also had the opportunity to ask Yang about his views on the campaign. Alexis Buss, who works as a nurse, agrees with Yang’s “Freedom Dividend”.

“People have to work so hard to move forward, and I think that $ 1,000 a month really helps people thrive and become whatever they want and more,” says Buss.

Yang calls his Freedom Dividend program a form of universal basic income. Each U.S. citizen over the age of 18 is paid $ 1,000 per month. The program is paid with VAT. A value added tax (VAT) is a tax on the production of goods or services and industrial products.

KWWL asked Yang, “What will keep companies from raising prices?” Yang believes that market competitiveness will prevent price changes.

“Even with that $ 1,000 a month, we’ll be price sensitive. As long as it’s a competitive market, companies won’t be able to fix the price on us.”

Yang also said that the United States was in the fourth industrial revolution. This revolution is concerned with today’s new technology. One of the biggest threats to jobs in Iowa, according to Yang, is automation.

“Iowa has already lost 10,000 retail jobs through automation that is not seen as automation. However, malls that have been closed due to Amazon can change the economy here in Iowa, and many are feeling it,” says Yang.

Yang wrapped his town hall in Van Meter for the weekend on Sunday.