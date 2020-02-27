Presidential strategies energetic in gap amongst early vote, most important working day

By
Nellie McDonald
-
presidential-strategies-energetic-in-gap-amongst-early-vote,-most-important-working-day



By
Bill Dries


Current: February 26, 2020 five: 54 PM CT |
Printed: February 26, 2020 five: 46 PM CT

2020 presidential campaign
Ashley Judd
Elizabeth Warren
Steve Mulroy

Bill Dries

Bill Dries

Bill Dries covers city governing administration and politics. He is a indigenous Memphian and has been a reporter for a lot more than 40 many years.

Section E-mail

Sign up to get the most recent articles or blog posts from the Metro section.

  1. 1.

    Brother Joel, CBHS legend, off for sabbatical, then retirement




  2. two.

    Here’s what would take place if COVID-19 entered a city




  3. 3.

    Metropolis Silo coming to Germantown




  4. 4.

    Residency guidelines go absent for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, corrections officers




  5. 5.

    Foul hassle plagues ‘angry’ Tigers in loss at SMU