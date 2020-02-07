Press any key to launch Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, Rob McElhenney and F. Murray Abraham Photo: Apple TV +

Find out what’s going on in the television world on Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th.

Best selection

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV +, Friday, 3:01 a.m., full first season): “It is thanks to Apple TV + ‘s new half-hour comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet that it shares the name with the medieval multiplayer role-playing game that the protagonists spend most of their lives using the modern gaming landscape as setting; It is also the main theme on his blood-soaked plate. Streaming culture, venomous masculinity, the evils of the crisis, rampant sexism, Nazis, microtransactions, doxing and the tendency of people to draw a digital phallus with the tools at hand … everything serves a story about the push and pull the creative process, which fluctuates between surprisingly effective and often funny, but occasionally lazy jokes. Read the rest of William Hughes’ pre-air review.

High maintenance (HBO, Friday, 11 p.m., premiere in season four): “A lot has changed since High Maintenance was first introduced as a modest web series in 2012. The show’s DIY success led Vimeo to fund new original episodes on its platform, paving the way for an HBO acquisition. The formerly married co-creators Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld… have refined a brand of well-founded, casually diverse character-based stories that maintain a remarkably modest tone. At best, the humanism of high maintenance offers everyone the opportunity to be the center of the narrative. Read the rest of Vikram Murthi’s pre-air review.

Locke & Key (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “This is a horror fantasy that includes all ages and grapples with the dark struggles of addiction and isolation that come from a group of people protecting a child.” Read the rest of Joelle Monique’s pre-air review later today.

Regular reporting

Saturday night live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): Moderator RuPaul Charles, musical guest Justin Bieber

Leave it to Ru to make sure that RuPaul’s “Sissy That Walk”, now available on iTunes, is featured on the ad of the week.

Honey Boy (Amazon, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Shia LaBeouf knows that he hates – which, paradoxically, is the key to his sympathy. LaBeouf was once famous as a meathead ex-child actor who tended to throw drunk tantrums into the public eye. In the decade he gave up the Transformers franchise, he reinvented himself as a crazy performance artist and actor. (He’s still getting into trouble, however.) LaBeouf’s best accomplishments, like his twist in Andrea Arnold’s American Honey, unlock the essential dirt bag quality that he seems to be at the core of his nature. And this quality is more evident than ever in his new film Honey Boy, in which LaBeouf plays a fictional version of his dead father. Read the rest of Katie Rife’s film review.

Horse girls (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Trauma spreads in Horse Girl, a new drama by filmmaker Jeff Baena and actress and co-author Alison Brie. The film’s tweed dressings – woven friendship anklets, colorful votive images from God’s eyes and horses – adorn an unpleasant portrait of a young woman struggling with loneliness and isolation. Horse Girl agrees with Brie’s character, but the ambiguous ending of the film undermines his considered consideration of mental illness. “Read the rest of Roxana Hadadi’s film review.

The Shop: Without a break (HBO, Friday, 9:30 p.m.): The Friday episode of LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s blank conversation series includes a guest list. Watch Megan Rapinoe, Whoopi Goldberg, Sue Bird, Stacey Abrams, Malcolm Jenkins and Hasan Minhaj chat. It’s a hell of a good dinner party.

Democracy debate (ABC, Friday, 8 p.m.): Great news for anyone who wants to spend their Friday night frustrated, scared, maybe inspired and probably generally upset about anything: tonight there’s another debate.

