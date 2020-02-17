[Press conference on the Faye Swetlik circumstance will get location at 3 p.m. Tuesday]

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Cayce Department of Public Basic safety will update the public on the death investigation of Faye Swetlik on Tuesday afternoon.

Swetlik, a initially grader in Lexington County College District Two was located lifeless in a wooded location times just after she went missing on Monday, February 10th.

Proof gathered from a trash can close to exactly where Swetlik’s entire body was found linked her to a male observed unresponsive in his Picadilly Square residence.

The male was discovered as Coty Taylor.

For the duration of a former push meeting, officials say they spoke with Taylor soon after Swetlik disappeared.

A lot more than 100 legislation enforcement officers, household, pals, and volunteers joined together in the lookup for the six-calendar year-outdated.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher and Cayce Office of Public Protection Director Byron Snellgrove are scheduled to address the media.

#FayeSwetlik scenario update with @Cayce_DPS Director Byron Snellgrove and @LexCoCoroner Margaret Fisher will be held Tuesday 2/18 three: 00 PM at Trinity Baptist Church, Solomon’s Porch. 2003 Charkeston Hwy Cayce, SC — Evan Antley (@AntleyEvan) February 17, 2020

According to the Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, a memorial support is prepared for Friday, February 21st at seven p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

The Cayce Section of Public Protection, Lexington County Sheriff’s Office SLED, and the FBI are all continue to inquiring for help in the case.

If you have any information or video footage from a dwelling surveillance camera phone 803-205-4444.