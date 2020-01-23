Press conference scheduled for new developments in the 5 km lawsuit against lawyer killed in Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A lawyer representing the family of Benjamin Greene, who died in 2017 after collapsing during a 5 km run at Hart Park in a heat of 107 degrees, a press conference announced Friday updates in the trial for wrongful death filed against the race organizer.

Lawyer Eric Dubin said that the widow and children of Greene, a former criminal defense lawyer, will speak to the media at 11:45 a.m. in the Superior Court about new developments in the case.

A settlement conference is scheduled for early Friday morning as part of the Greene family lawsuit against Bakersfield Track Club, Inc.

The suit accuses the club of wrongful death, gross negligence and willful misconduct and alleges that it “ignored the fatal weather warnings” and “recklessly operated a 5 km outdoor marathon at temperatures as low as 115 degrees”.

Coroner officials determined that Greene, 48, died of cardiovascular disease with contributing factors to methamphetamine and phentermine poisoning and determined that his death was an accident.

Greene started experiencing medical complications during the June 20, 2017 race and went to a first aid station. He was receiving treatment when he collapsed.

A resting firefighter performed CPR on Greene until an ambulance arrived. He was rushed to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.