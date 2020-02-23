[press-staking-out-pm’s-private-residence-and-palace-in-guessing-sport-around-new-coalition-govt]

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Image by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — A group of journalists have collected at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s non-public home in Seri Kembangan as rumours of a energy shift in federal management gains momentum.

But the push is even now remaining guessing as to the place the primary minister really is.

There have been stories that Dr Mahathir is even now at Istana Negara in an viewers with His Royal Highness the Agong at the time of producing.

The Star noted that a automobile with a deputy minister’s plate selection was seen coming into the key minister’s Seri Kembangan home previously, whilst for what is unclear.

Journalists stationed at the Istana Negara noted looking at 20 luxury motor vehicles believed to be carrying senior political leaders arriving at the palace this evening.

Two news stores posted videos of the cars arriving at the home of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Twitter.

The purpose of their take a look at is continue to unclear, but signs are ever more pointing in the direction of a new coalition federal government that will contain sections of PH along with Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak from the Opposition.

Dr Mahathir and his Bersatu supreme council fulfilled previously currently but declined to disclose the contents of their assembly.

At a gathering of PKR leaders aligned to deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, 1 assemblyman told reporters that a new coalition would be shaped soon to change the ruling PH.

Aside from Bersatu, other functions that gathered now include Umno and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (previously Barisan Nasional).