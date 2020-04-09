Press Waging “Jihad” against hydroxychloroquine

Attorney General Bill Barr Weighed on the potential benefits of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine during its appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, saying it was “very promising” before firing on the press to lead a so-called “jihadist” against it. Donald Trump.

The head of the Ministry of Justice proposed his opinion on the drug, after being asked by the host Laura Ingraham. Fox News’ primary percentage has become an aggressive fuel for drug potential as a treatment for coronavirus, despite the fact that no controlled large-scale study has yet been conducted for this treatment. She was directly addressing her case for hydroxychloroquine with the president during a private White House meeting with Trump last week. And the day before her interview with Barr, Ingraham hosted two doctors at her “medical office” to talk about the drug in large part, during which she mocked and attacked a virus expert who had questioned the possible effectiveness. of hydroxychloroquine during the early onset of Fox News.

“Are you surprised at how fiercely the resistance to this pandemic has taken place in the United States?” Ingraham asked the attorney general one-on-one in the second part. “I know everything is political, but it is about saving lives and saving America’s wider life, but from a drug like hydroxychloroquine that has been around for 65 years, 70 years and other measures that the president has taken, in cooperation with It’s very good for Democrats. It’s never going to be that good. “

“No, I’m surprised by that,” Barr said. “In fact, it’s very frustrating because I think the president came out at the beginning of this thing and he was really political, trying to bring people together, working with all the governors, keeping his patience as he took these snarky, gotcha questions from White Villa pool pool. “

“The escalation of attacks against him has become increasingly high and it is really disappointing that in politicizing things like hydroxychloroquine it was amazing to me,” Barr added. Trump first reported the drug in a press conference on March 19, falsely claiming it was “FDA approved” for the treatment of coronavirus. He has since returned to this request but continues to push the drug with the remarkable warning: “What do I know, I’m not a doctor?”

“Before the president said anything about it, there was a fair and balanced coverage of this promising drug,” continued Barr, who smiled knowingly, as he said, “fair and balanced,” a former Fox News statement. “The fact that it has such a long history, that the risks were well known, and as soon as it spoke positively, the media was in jihad to discredit the drug. It’s very strange.”

However, the skeptical questions of the press about hydroxychloroquine follow the lead of Trump’s expert on infectious diseases. Anthony Fauci, who has repeatedly tempered Trump’s optimism and expressed doubts about the use of the off-label label for the treatment of COVID-19. On the same day, the president first referred to chloroquine and described it as a “player of change”, Fauci said that “the answer is no” when asked if the drug was very promising and warned that “the evidence you are talking about … is anecdotal evidence.” “.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]

[newsToTranslate] news