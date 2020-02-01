Pressing Ukraine to make Biden’s filth “far” from flawless, says GOP Sen

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said in a new interview to be released on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s actions have been proven, but are “far” from the unreachable.

Alexander’s vote, along with 50 of his Republican colleagues in the Senate, tipped the scales against hearing new witnesses from the Senate during President Donald Trump’s recall process.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of his vote on Thursday, Alexander said that “there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and which does not meet the strict bar of the Constitution of the United States for an impenetrable offense. “

Alexander essentially acknowledged in the statement and in a new interview with Chuck Todd of NBC News due to be released on Sunday that the directors of the House have successfully proven their case.

“He called the President of Ukraine and asked him to get involved in the Joe Biden investigation,” Alexander said in the interview, referring to Trump. “The second thing is that at least in part it has delayed military and other aid to Ukraine in order to encourage this investigation.”

In his statement, Alexander called Trump’s behavior “inappropriate.” To Todd, he added that Trump “shouldn’t have done it.”

“I think it was wrong (…) incorrect, crossing the line.”

But that was not enough for removal, said the senator, who is retiring in 2020.

“I think what he did is far from betrayal, corruption, serious crimes and misdemeanors,” said Alexander. “I do not think this is the kind of inappropriate action that the drafters would expect the Senate to substitute for its judgment on those who choose a president.”