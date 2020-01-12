Pressley condemns ‘reckless, short-sighted’ attacks on Iran

Loading...

Rep. Ayanna Pressley condemned the “reckless, short-sighted” foreign policy of President Trump’s government, which she said brought the US to the “abyss of war” with Iran.

“It is consistent with the impulsive, reckless, short-sighted foreign policy of the White House resident, which I think runs like a battleship game and does not prioritize diplomacy,” Pressley said earlier about Trump’s targeted murder. month of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the most powerful military leader of Iran.

Pressley made its comments after a collection campaign with Rep. Ilhan Omar – a Minnesota democrat – at the Arts at the Armory in Somerville. Omar was not available to talk to reporters after the event.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have increased since the murder of Soleimani.

A salvo of rockets on Sunday hit an Iraqi air force base north of the capital Baghdad, injuring four Iraqi air force personnel according to the army.

Eight missiles hit the Balad Air Force Base, where US personnel are hosted, the military media center reported in a brief statement, according to Iraq’s official INA news agency.

So far no responsibility has been claimed for the attack

The US Department of Defense said it killed Soleimani because it developed plans to attack US diplomats and members of the service in the Middle East. Trump doubled that claim to Fox News after the attack and said he had to strike quickly because intelligence showed that Iran could have attacked four US embassies.

But Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday that he had not seen any hard evidence that four US embassies were potentially threatened when Trump gave permission to attack Iran’s supreme commander.

Omar has accused Trump of creating a “distracting” war in Iran prior to the long-awaited deposition process – a statement that, according to Pressley, is “merit.”

“There has been a pattern of behavior to distract from the corruption and insensitivity of this government – whether it is hateful tweets or reckless foreign policy issued through a tweet,” Pressley said.

Pressley said that people “are worried that we are at the brink of war,” and said the US should develop a foreign policy.

Herald wire services have contributed to this report.