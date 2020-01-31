Supporters of Iraqi Shiite minister Moqtada al-Sadr protest against the alleged presence and violations of the United States in Iraq during a demonstration in Baghdad on January 24, 2020. – Reuters pic

BAGDAD, October 11 / PRNewswire / – After a rigorous sermon by the country’s top Shiite authority and calls for renewed protests by Brandenburg’s minister Moqtada Sadr, pressure has increased on Iraq’s political elite to appoint a new prime minister today.

The Iraqi capital and the predominantly Shiite south were hit by four-month protests against the government, which called for early elections, a politically independent prime minister and an end to corruption.

They urged Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi to resign in December, but he continues to be the caretaker as rival parties have sought to succeed him.

The political paralysis has frustrated not only the demonstrators, but also the country’s president, Barham Saleh, and his chief authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

Saleh told the deeply divided Iraqi parliament this week that he would unilaterally appoint a new prime minister if the legislature didn’t name a candidate by tomorrow.

In his weekly Friday sermon, Sistani put pressure on the parties to “accelerate the formation of a new government” and “take the necessary steps to hold free and fair elections as soon as possible”.

“The continuation of the current crisis and the lack of political, economic and security stability are not in the interest of the country or the future of its people,” warned Sistani in a sermon by his representative.

The United Nations’ leading representative, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, also urged progress and tweeted on Friday that solutions were “urgently needed” to “overcome the political impasse”.

Consensus in question

According to the Iraqi constitution, the largest block of parliament must appoint a prime minister within 15 days of the general election.

The candidate is then instructed by the President to form a government within one month.

Iraq is, however, in a legal gray area, as the constitution does not contain provisions for the Prime Minister’s resignation and the 15 days since Abdel Mahdi’s resignation has passed.

It is also unclear whether the President is allowed to nominate his own candidate in this situation.

Saleh’s letter sent factions into crisis talks, with one political figure saying they were “tense.”

Any contender would need a green light from a dizzying array of people – the divided political class, Sistani, neighboring Iran, its rival USA and the demonstrators.

Progress was slowed by the lack of two experienced brokers who were key to consensus in other difficult times: Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on the 3rd Killed January.

A politician close to the talks said there was an almost consensual consensus around ex-Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, but some key parties opposed his nomination.

The demonstrators had already rejected Allawi and hung his portrait with a large “X” over his face in the epicenter of the protests in Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

Today, the demonstrators vetoed another candidate – Iraqi intelligence chief Mustafa Kazemi – by giving his portrait the same treatment.

Sadr turns around again

The protest in Tahrir has shrunk since Sadr apparently stopped supporting its civil movement last week.

Sadr, a famous moody politician, supported the rallies in their first outbreak in October and urged the government to resign, despite controlling the largest bloc in parliament and a number of important ministerial posts.

Sadr has a cult following in Iraq and his followers have been widely recognized as the most organized and well-equipped demonstrators in Tahrir.

But after holding a separate rally against the United States a week ago, he said that he would no longer “interfere” in the civil war and his die-hard supporters would dismantle their tents in protest camps across the country.

Today he seemed to change his mind again and called on his supporters to “renew the peaceful, reformist revolution”.

Sadr called for a “massive” protest in Baghdad “to pressure politicians to form a government based on the efforts of the Marjaiyah (Sistani) and the people.”

He also said he would start preparing for a sit-in near the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where most government offices and foreign embassies are located.

In previous protests, 46-year-old Sadr has called on supporters to storm the Green Zone to challenge the government for failed reforms.

A month ago, supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi military network penetrated the Green Zone and besieged the American embassy in outrage at a US airstrike that killed 25 hashed fighters a day ago. – AFP