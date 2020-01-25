“Pressure” was managing teams with disabilities, says White Sox, “says Rick Renteria

Not all shells, balloons and children asked Eloy Jimenez “thin crust or deep dish?” On SoxFest on Saturday, where the overwhelming mood among players, club members and fans was optimism about the coming season.

While non-stop talk about the late season echoed through McCormick Place West, one could not blame those who remain pessimistic. One guarded skeptic on a question-answer forum with manager Rick Renteria and managing director Rick Hahn reminded them Saturday of a Sox offseason won with the additions of Jeff Samardzija, Adam LaRoche, Melky Cabrera, David Robertson and Zach Duke and a subsequent 2015 failure. Another asked, rightly so, the questionable defense of the Sox.

Another suggested Renteria that he would be under a closer microscope and would manage a team that was built to win instead of one in the rebuilding mode.

The questions seemed to make a fire under Renteria, who dropped two words that were unsuitable to express in his answers.

“Ricky’s apology for language lasts the entire hour,” moderator Jason Benetti joked.

‘Pressure?’ Said Renteria. “I have players. Do you want to be busy? Have a limited bank, limited pitching. That’s busy.”

That was what Renteria was in charge during his first three seasons. Now that he has finally made a selection to win, he is not reluctant to let everyone know that his expectations are as they should be.

“I’m not knocking on a team I’ve had – those kids gave us everything they had,” he said. “But now expectations are opportunities. Expectations don’t scare me. I do not cover my bet. When I’m sucking, you can tell me I’m sucking and that’s how it is. “

Renteria has not had a strong selection, not with the Cubs and not with the Sox. This will be his best on paper and he will be assessed accordingly. It belongs to the territory.

“Absolutely the message is different [now],” he said. “It is more refined. The difference is that players tell me – the young core – they now tell me that we are taking over some of the things that coaching staff have done in recent years. We will tell these guys to take their heads off and let’s go play the game, it’s no longer time to say, “It’s okay, let’s go.” The players tell me that.

The players tell listeners that they are all participating in Renteria. Catcher Yasmani Grandal mentioned Renteria, who he had as a coach, as a factor in choosing the Sox in a free agency. Van Renteria, shortstop Tim Anderson said, “We have the right man who leads us.”

Renteria knows that Anderson must add excellence to routine games to excellence on the difficult ones. He knows that left-wing Jimenez must be better. There are others.

They have been challenged.

“We have planned a lot of defensive work [for spring training],” Renteria said. “These guys understand the reality of how they defend to be an important part of winning baseball games.

“I have been as optimistic as I have been since I was here. We have a robust line-up. We have to throw and catch the ball.

“We are pushing these guys extremely hard. Now you have a group of young players who are starting to learn and have a lot of confidence in their skills. Now we have [veteran] boys who have been in that fire, who have been in that fight. And our boys tell our young players: “Hey,” it’s time to go. We don’t have time to mess around. We have a chance, let’s take it. “”