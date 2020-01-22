Preston punishes Barnsley while Middlesbrough and Birmingham cannot be separated

Below is a summary of the championship action on Monday evening …

Barnsley 0-3 Preston

Preston went into the championship play-off spots after winning 3-0 in difficult Barnsley.

All three goals were scored in the first half when Tom Barkhuizen scored twice and Daniel Johnson also came on the net.

The win – Preston’s first on the road since November – put Preston in sixth.

It was a disappointing performance by Gerhard Struber, who suffered a third loss in four games.

Barnsley, who had not been beaten at home since November, never threatened a comeback and four points behind after playing one game more than the other six.

Middlesbrough 1-1 Birmingham

Ashley Fletcher’s late equalizer helped Middlesbrough expand his unbeaten home run to eight games of the Sky Bet Championship when they drew 1-1 against Birmingham.

Lukas Jutkiewicz gave the guests the lead in the first half when he marked his return to the Riverside with a neat head shot.

But Fletcher earned Middlesbrough a point when he narrowed Marvin Johnson’s cross in the 81st minute.

