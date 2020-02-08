Pretty Maid’s singer Ronnie Atkins announces that he is cancer free

Pretty girls Singer Ronnie Atkins says he’s cancer free.

The Danish musician brought the band news of his lung cancer diagnosis in October Facebook Page.

He wrote an open letter to the Pretty girls Fans that his illness “came completely unexpectedly with no typical symptoms.”

Earlier today Atkins released the following update on the band’s social media:

“Some good news! A few days ago, I had fantastic news that there are no signs of cancer based on the scans that I did recently. This is the best news I’ve had in a long time. Thank God ,

“As for everyone who has cancer, I am fully aware that this does not necessarily mean that I am ‘homesafe’ and that the next 5 years will be crucial, so to speak, but it is still a big step in the right direction Direction and a great relief for me and my family.

“To avoid or reduce the likelihood of recurrence, the doctors recommended that I undergo immunotherapy for the next year, which I naturally agreed to and which I have already started.

“Now is the time to recover, regain some strength and get myself back in shape, which I really want to do. There may / may be consequences that I have to deal with, but that’s the way it should be The life.”

“With the risk of being accused of repeating myself, I would once again like to express my sincere thanks to all of you (my army of beautiful souls), who have supported me with sweet greetings, messages, advice and prayers and I’m thankful forever. “

Atkins At least 33 radiation and four chemotherapy treatments were performed last fall before they were declared cancer-free.

All Pretty girls‘previously announced shows were canceled and all plans of the group were “put on hold” Ronnie Undergone treatment.

Founded in early 1982 by Atkins and guitarist Ken Hammer. Pretty girls quickly established itself as a serious band. In April 1987 “Future world”The band’s third album, which was recorded in the USA, was released with great success and is still considered a “classic”.

After the release of the follow-up album “Jump the Gun” (produced by DARK PURPLE‘s Roger Glover) Pretty girls In 1991 we were about to split up. However, hammer and Atkins found a new rhythm section and published the 1992 “Sin – Decade”, a record that would reveal that Pretty girls Despite the fact that the grunge movement was now overwhelming the metal scene, this was still a force to be reckoned with. “Sin – Decade” became a huge success in Japan and gave the band a big radio hit with the single “Please do not leave me”and laid the foundation stone for the band in the east that would last for the next decade.

In the following years Pretty girls continued to release albums, followed by European and Japanese tours.

In an interview with 2013 Myglobalmind. Atkins joked that the secret to keeping his voice in shape was “twenty cigarettes a day and drinking too little”.

Pretty girls” latest album, “Take off your madness”was released about in November Frontiers Music Srl,



