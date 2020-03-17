Pretty Yende; the SA Opera star breaking grounds worldwide

South African soprano Pretty Yende normally liked to sing but it took a Tv set business to introduce her to a style she later knew as opera. Because that discovery, Yende has emerged as 1 of number of black opera singers to have carried out leading roles at the Paris Opera, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Royal Opera Property in London as very well as the La Scala in Milan, Italy.

Her magnetic charm, acclaimed operatic and solo performances

and critically lauded discography has earned her several awards and led to her

emergence as a single of the brightest stars of the classical tunes globe.

Yende born on March 6, 1985 in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga is a item of the South African College of Tunes, wherever she graduated. She also graduated from the Accademia Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.

The operatic soprano received 1st prize in operetta and opera at the Worldwide Hans Gabor Belvedere Singing Competitors 2009 in Vienna and in 2010 also gained the 1st prize at the Vincenzo Bellini Global Competitors as nicely as the Leyla Gencer Voice Competition.

In 2011, she won 1st prize at Operalia, The World Opera

Competitiveness held that yr in Moscow.

In 2012, she sang the part of Musetta in Puccini’s opera La bohème

at La Scala in Milan. Yende created her Metropolitan Opera debut in New York City

on January 17, 2013, in the role of Adèle in Rossini’s opera Le comte Ory as a

substitute for Nino Machaidze.

In 2015, she portrayed Susanna in Mozart’s The Relationship of Figaro at the Los Angeles Opera. In 2016 she portrayed Rosina in The Barber of Seville and the title purpose in Lucia di Lammermoor at the Paris Opera.

Yende is credited for her vocals in Andrea Bocelli’s

Concerto: A single Night time in Central Park (2011), and as a principal artist for the

“Ode À L’Humanité” (Ode to Humanity, beforehand known as Aria) observe on

the Yanni/Plácido Domingo collaboration Inspirato (2014).

In September 2013, she acquired an Mbokodo Award in the class of opera. It’s presented in South Africa to figure out women who have revealed management, fostered development and built efforts to strengthen the arts.

In 2018, she debuted as Adina in Bartlett Sher’s production of L’elisir d’amore reverse Matthew Polenzani as Nemorino at the Metropolitan Opera, which ran via January and February.

through prettyyende.com

She was conferred with the Silver Get of Ikhamanga on April 27, 2013. The award is reserved

for South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, tradition,

literature, songs, journalism or sport.

Yende also gained a Readers’ Award in the 2018 Global

Opera Awards.

Considering that building her expert operatic debut at the Latvian Countrywide Theatre in Riga as Micaela in Carmen, Yende has presented concert events in Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Johannesburg, South Africa, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

In 2016, she launched her debut album “A Journey”

for Sony Classical. She also has a next solo album titled “Dreams.”