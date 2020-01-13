Prevent Trump from raising energy bills and damaging the Illinois environment

Loading...

Last month the Trump government approved a rule that increases the electricity bill for ratepayers in Northern Illinois. The legislature can put an end to this and at the same time bring the state towards carbon-free power, but it must act quickly.

If lawmakers don’t do this, the Illinois ratepayers could spend hundreds of millions of dollars more on electricity every year. And the state’s promise to stimulate renewable energy such as wind and solar energy, which is so important if the ravages of climate change become apparent – see Australia going up in flames – could falter.

On December 19, the Republican-controlled Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rewrote energy rules in a way that is obscenely beneficial to coal and other fossil fuels. Those rules are especially threatening to the Illinois environment, which has worked to become a leader in renewable energy.

Simply put, the Trump administration wants to make it cost effective to make the energy sector low in carbon by switching to renewable energy sources. Even nuclear plants in Illinois can suffer.

In October, Chris Crane, Exelon CEO, said four nuclear power plants in Illinois could close if the legislature did nothing about the FERC plan that everyone could see coming. Nuclear power stations are not in the long-term future of Illinois, but the state needs the energy they generate to give Illinois time to switch to 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Last year, environmentalists and others found out about a bill called the Clean Energy Jobs Act, which laid down a plan to move the state to carbon-free energy, while keeping costs for ratepayers low. The bill – in short CEJA – is based on an earlier law, the 2016 Future Energy Jobs Act, that the Citizens Utility Board says electricity bills in Illinois have been lowered from some of the highest in the country to some of the lowest.

But CEJA got stuck, partly because some legislators were nervous about dealing with energy-related issues after ComEd had become a specific target of research in a broader federal study, although ComEd played virtually no role in drafting CEJA.

Now the General Assembly has set up working groups of legislators to draft legislation for the upcoming session to prevent electricity tariffs from rising and to keep renewable energy and retention efforts on track.

What emerges from the working groups must contain all the important elements of the Clean Energy Jobs Act. One of those elements is encouraging conservation, reducing the demand for peak energy, the transition to electric vehicles, subsidizing solar energy installations, creating jobs in economically disadvantaged communities and providing benefits for displaced coal workers in the state.

The legislature must also enable the Illinois Power Agency to manage the state’s capacity market – a system designed to ensure that states have sufficient energy capacity to withstand peak loads. That would take Illinois out of FERC’s fossil-friendly scheme for how power plants can offer to supply electricity to the grid.

Illinois is now part of a capacity market that includes the District of Columbia and all or part of 13 states that are subject to the reprehensible efforts of the FERC to stimulate coal and other fossil fuels.

State Senator Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, who introduced CEJA and who called the FERC decision “terrible,” said she is convinced that the legislature will adopt a good law.

“It’s now time for Illinois to lead, and we’re ready to lead,” Castro told us Friday.

But to prevent rates from rising, the legislature must have a new law before the next so-called capacity auction, when companies that generate electricity guarantee how much power they can count to deliver. The interlocking deadlines are complicated, but it seems that the legislature must act before the spring session ends in May at the latest.

As in any legislative session, many issues will compete for the attention of the legislator. But the protection of our environment – and how many people have to pay for electricity – must be at the top of that agenda.

