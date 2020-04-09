Prevention-19 program for Canada: According to health measures, 22,000 Canadians can die from COVID-19

OTTAWA –

According to current health services – which officials say are strong – up to 44,000 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the coming months. However, government standards show the number of deaths will rise if failure stops.

Speaking on those estimates during his speech on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said keeping the death toll as low as possible depends on what everyone is doing now, but it will “take effect.” more months to continue, passion. “

The government decision released by Health Canada specifies all the best- and worst-case scenarios for the spread of the disease across Canada, under the direction of government and Canadians.

Speaking on the record, Trudeau said the highest rate of illness in Canada could come in the spring, with the end of the first wave in the summer.

“We have the opportunity to determine what our country is like in the coming weeks and months. Our clinics all over the country are dealing with time, but we are on the road, at best and with the worst outcomes, “Trudeau said.” there is no easy way for us all. “

“It’s going to happen a few months later. This will be normal, until the vaccine is used, ”Trudeau said.

Evoking the words of the war, and warning that on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the start of World War I on Vimy Ridge, Trudeau said that everything would be better , but the first Canadians had to make sacrifices.

As historians have said of Vimy, it was a time for people to do extraordinary things… And their way of life in our women and men who dress for us in times of need, in our nurses and doctors who harm themselves in ways that benefit us all, in all our advancement, and ask what they can do for their Canadians, ”Trudeau said.

That is what makes Canada strong. And that will be our way forward, no matter what tomorrow brings. ”

WIDE RANGE OF SCENARIOS

The statistics indicate that, depending on the protective capacity, between 4,000 and 300,000 people in Canada could die from COVID-19 in the outbreak. However, the current reality of the disease has Canada nearing the low end of that view and two recent developments by Health Canada indicate that much of that will be some 11,000 and 22,000 Canadian died.

A recent government report on the outbreak of NK-19 shows that between 500 and 700 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the coming weeks, with the spread of the outbreak. of 22,580 and 31,850 patients.

If 2.5 per cent of people are infected, that means:

934,000 Canadians are sick;

73,000 were hospitalized;

23,000 people were admitted to the intensive care unit; and

11,000 people could die.

If the percentage of sick people hit 5 percent, that would mean:

1,879,000 COVID-19 contracts;

146,000 were hospitalized;

46,000 people are admitted to the ICU; and

22,000 people can die.

If that increases to 10 percent of the population, about 44,000 people in Canada could die.

Without proper facility management, about 80 percent of Canadians can become infected. That event can cause a hot summer day and cause more than 300,000 deaths, which is about equal to the total number of deaths in each cause in Canada each year.

Health Canada says the current epidemic of Canadians in general is considered to be a strong rule, such as physical distance, and exclusion from travelers. the way, while a small number of people at home or not doing what they can to carry the disease will have weakened control. disease.

Documents and designs released Thursday show current national health measures to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

Health Minister Dr. Theresa Tam called the number “stark,” but warned that such conditions would be unreliable due to the different diseases in the area, and the outcome would ultimately be determined by Canadians function.

That being said means anything can, should, be done to keep the streets of Canada on track under the most favorable circumstances, “despite all the hardships and costs.”

Taming that community outbreaks in Canada start much later than in other countries, our per-capita measures are much higher than in many other countries, and the increase in each patient population is slower than in other countries.

PEAK ‘DO NOT CHOOSE’

In all cases the peak may occur sometime in the spring and early fall.

Deputy Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Njoo said he sees the first outbreak of the disease last through the summer, and “there will be no end.”

The agency cautioned that in the absence of treatment or vaccine, the protection of the virus could be detrimental to the management of the epidemic, extending months.

For example, Canadians can also be taught to distance themselves from others and practice good hand washing; travel restrictions and domestic and city dwellings; and foreign travelers are suspended on a 14-day period.

Also playing an important role in nature is the increase in the ability to take care of health, by storing lifesaving equipment like a ventilator, in order to have staff. enough to respond to increased patient pressure.

Prior to the impact of physical activity and other practices, Health Canada estimates that every patient in Canada is exposed to respiratory infections to more than two people on average, but the that has been reduced, but we have not yet reached a full cut. the point.

Many states have announced their best- and worst-case fatalities and infections, including how long they estimate there will be a virus that has infected nearly 20,000 people. Canadians and killed 462 people nationwide.

