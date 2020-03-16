Experts restricting travel and restricting travel and public places spent for political reasons may be India’s only chance to fight the deadly coronavirus disease, experts said on Sunday, calling for an immediate halt to fight a disease that has claimed at least 6,000 lives worldwide.

The alert came on a day when the number of infections in India was 107, registering a sharp increase in the last 24 hours. On the same day, Spain imposed a prison sentence across the country after reporting more than 2,000 cases and over one hundred deaths – becoming the second worst-hit country in Europe after Italy.

France closed stores and cleared tourist destinations. Italy has closed its entire population and made international pleas for help after the accumulated deaths. After weeks of slow response, the United States declared a national emergency, with many countries stalling.

In each of these cases, experts said, the lock came too late after infections and deaths accelerated and medical professionals flooded the deadly phase of community-acquired disease – when it spread to people who were neither on the global hotspot nor has been in direct contact with someone who is positive for the infection. With a stifled and stretched public health system and millions of desperately poor people, India can afford such a scenario and needs a quick response that is not affected by political considerations, experts add.

“Other countries have gone into prison since the epidemic occurred, but for India we cannot afford to wait for the situation to reach that stage. For a country like India, it makes more sense to take preventative measures,” said Dr. Balram Bhargava, General director of the Indian Council of Medical Research and secretary of the Department of Health Research. Evidence suggests that once a virus begins to circulate in the community, meaning that the source of the infection cannot be found, locking the area to prevent infected persons from contacting others effectively reduces its spread.

A study published in the February Journal of the American Medical Association found that the true number of community cases slowed after China launched the closure of Wuhan and a day later closed 15 other cities in Hubei province.

But putting a block in place when the epidemic reaches epidemic proportions can be a case of dangerous delay. India has decided to suspend most visas for a month, with some states announcing the closure of schools, cinemas and public events. But more needs to be done, experts say. The response of the states is uneven, and no state government has instituted total closure or severe restrictions on travel and public places. In many places, it was discovered that people were allowed to escape or quarantine facilities after being tested for the virus. As India is a multi-party government system, the answer should also be uniform and implemented without political consideration.

Doctors from the country’s top biomedical research organization ICMR say preliminary closure at this stage is a good idea to ensure that the situation does not lead to a community transfer phase.

“There is no community transfer in India yet and there are several phases to go before this worrying phase is reached … The idea is to buy time as much as possible so that the damage is minimal,” Dr Bhargava said. There are four major stages during the outbreak: I, II, III, and IV. The first phase is usually when the cases are imported and are not of local origin. Phase II is when local case transfer is reported, which means that a certain proportion of people who test positive because of contact with a positive laboratory person who has had a travel history. In II. A degree may have one case or local clusters of positive cases.

Stage III is community-based transmission, with scientists working to combat the epidemic unable to identify the source of the infection. The person tests positive without any travel history or any contact history with a positive laboratory case.

And, the last phase of IV is when the outbreak is declared an epidemic, where it has spread to the whole country and cases are returning in large numbers without any information on the source of the infection, such as the situation in China and Italy, India is currently at II. The extent of the epidemic, which experts say may also be contained locally.

However, some medical professionals believe that total closure is not an economically viable option. “The lockdown is a preventative and seemingly very bold decision by the government, but the question is for a long time whether you can continue like this …,” says Dr Dileep Mavlankar, director of the Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar.

