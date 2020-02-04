Preview: Cirque Du Soleil – Acrobatics and skating at the Daring New Arena Show

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL’S FIRST ACROBATIC ICE CREAM SPECTACULAR

The new Cirque du Soleil show, Crystal, is taking this pioneering company into a new direction by combining their distinctive circus artists with skating.

This is the company’s 42nd major production since their debut in 1984, and this time they take the public on a journey to a whimsical frozen playground where world-class skaters and acrobats come together to entertain UK arena audiences.

The 43 cast members tell the story of Crystal who feels misunderstood and is not in sync with her surroundings. To escape that reality, she ventures into a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world.

This show for all ages then slides into a world that jumps into a colorful life with state of the art visual projections and features an original score that seamlessly combines popular music with the distinctive sounds of Cirque du Soleil.

Cirque Du Soleil is a Live Nation presentation. General tickets for all UK arena shows are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal or www.livenation.co.uk.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL “CRYSTAL” VK ARENA TOUR

March 6 Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 8:00 PM

March 7 Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

March 8 Sheffield Fly DSA Arena 1 p.m.

March 11 Glasgow Braehead Arena 8 p.m.

12 March Glasgow Braehead Arena 8 p.m.

March 13 Glasgow Braehead Arena 8 p.m.

March 14 Glasgow Braehead Arena 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

March 15 Glasgow Braehead Arena 1 p.m.

March 19 Aberdeen P&J Live 8 p.m.

March 20 Aberdeen P&J Live 8 p.m.

March 21 Aberdeen P&J Live 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

March 22 Aberdeen P&J Live 1pm

March 25 Belfast SSE Arena 8 p.m.

March 26 Belfast SSE Arena 8 p.m.

March 27 Belfast SSE Arena 8 p.m.

March 28 Belfast SSE Arena 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

March 29 Belfast SSE Arena 1 p.m.

April 1 Manchester Manchester Arena 8 p.m.

April 2 Manchester Manchester Arena 8 p.m.

April 3 Manchester Manchester Arena 8 p.m.

April 4 Manchester Manchester Arena 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

April 5 Manchester Manchester Arena 1 p.m.

April 8 Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8:00 PM

April 9 Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8 p.m.

April 10 Birmingham Resorts World Arena 8 p.m.

April 11 Birmingham Resorts World Arena 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

12 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena 1 p.m.

15 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8 p.m.

April 16 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8 p.m.

April 17 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 8 p.m.

18 April Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

April 19 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena 1 p.m.

You can follow Cirque du Soliel on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about Cirque du Soleil, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com



Photographs by Matt Beard Photography

Preview by Paul Clarke, you can view my author profile here.

