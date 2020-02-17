[preview:-missouri-swim-and-dive-seems-to-make-a-splash-at-sec-championships]

Missouri swim and dive heads down to Auburn for the SEC swimming and diving championships, wherever the adult males came up just limited very last 12 months, ending 2nd to Florida by 96 points. The women’s workforce finished seventh.

What a variation a 12 months tends to make.

Let us get a appear and see how the Tigers stack up as they look to carry a meeting championship again to Columbia this week.

Adult men

This calendar year, the men’s staff has gained all of its dual meets, such as in opposition to Florida, for a fantastic document of 8-. It is rated sixth in the country, according to the newest Coaches Association poll.

The workforce is led by a main team of seniors consisting of Nick Alexander, Daniel Hein, Micah Slaton and Giovanny Lima. Alexander is seeded fourth in the 200-property backstroke guiding Shaine Casas of Texas A&M, and he’s the third seed in the 200 personal medley, in which Casas is also the prime seed. Slaton is the top rated seed in the 200 butterfly, while Alexander is seeded sixth in the celebration.

Other swimmers wanting to make a splash at the meeting match are junior Danny Kovac, who will swim the 100 fly, 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, and freshman Joseph Gutierrez.

The point that gives Missouri an edge in this meet up with as opposed to past year is the better depth across all strokes. Its relays all rank in the top a few, which was a rationale it arrived up brief past year. With much better depth this time close to, the Tigers have a excellent possibility to decide up vital details when they require them.

The two functions that can be regarded as weaknesses for Missouri are the dash freestyle and distance freestyle. Florida has two of the top rated length swimmers in the nation in Robert Finke and Kieran Smith. Smith is seeded sixth in the 500 freestyle, behind Missouri’s Jack Dubois, although Finke is seeded first in the one,650 freestyle.

In the sprints, the Tigers only have one swimmer seeded in the top rated 16 of the 50 freestyle: junior Alex Moore. They have only just one in the 100 as effectively: sophomore Kyle Leach. Even so, the 200- and 400-lawn freestyle relays are seeded second.

The Tigers came up just small previous calendar year, but this crew has the possible to acquire that elusive convention championship. With Casas, Texas A&M will give them a problem, and Florida has not gained seven straight meeting championships for absolutely nothing and figures to be a potent contender irrespective of the reduction of Maxime Rooney.

Females

The women’s group completed the year perfectly, profitable seven twin satisfies and dropping two. It was rated 20th in the latest Coaches Association poll going into the satisfy. The Tigers finished seventh at the SECs very last yr and are hunting to shift up this 12 months.

Junior Sarah Thompson is seeded third in the 50 free of charge and 100 again, as well as sixth in the 200 back. She finished eighth in the 50 no cost final year guiding teammate Haley Hynes, who is seeded sixth in the event this year. Hynes is seeded 1st in the 100 back again.

The strongest position for the Tigers is their relays. They are seeded second in the 200-medley relay and 200-freestyle relay, and fourth in the 400-freestyle relay. The only relays Missouri is not remarkably seeded in is the 800-absolutely free relay, wherever it is seeded seventh, and the 400 medley relay, wherever it is seeded sixth.

The SEC championships will acquire spot Feb. 18-22 with preliminaries in the early morning, adopted by finals in the night.