[preview:-mu-swim-and-dive-seems-to-be-to-make-a-splash-at-sec-championships]

Missouri swim and dive heads down to Auburn for the SEC swimming and diving championships, exactly where the adult males arrived up just shorter past yr, ending next to Florida by 96 details. The women’s team finished seventh.

What a big difference a calendar year makes.

Let us consider a look and see how the Tigers stack up as they search to bring a conference championship again to Columbia this week.

Guys

This yr, the men’s staff has received all of its dual satisfies, like from Florida, for a excellent record of eight-. It is ranked sixth in the region, according to the hottest Coaches Association poll.

The group is led by a core group of seniors consisting of Nick Alexander, Daniel Hein, Micah Slaton and Giovanny Lima. Alexander is seeded fourth in the 200-yard backstroke behind Shaine Casas of Texas A&M, and he’s the third seed in the 200 unique medley, in which Casas is also the leading seed. Slaton is the major seed in the 200 butterfly, though Alexander is seeded sixth in the event.

Other swimmers searching to make a splash at the conference event are junior Danny Kovac, who will swim the 100 fly, 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, and freshman Joseph Gutierrez.

The detail that provides Missouri an edge in this satisfy in comparison to very last yr is the superior depth throughout all strokes. Its relays all rank in the leading three, which was a explanation it arrived up short final year. With better depth this time all around, the Tigers have a great possibility to decide up crucial details when they will need them.

The two functions that can be considered weaknesses for Missouri are the dash freestyle and distance freestyle. Florida has two of the major distance swimmers in the state in Robert Finke and Kieran Smith. Smith is seeded sixth in the 500 freestyle, behind Missouri’s Jack Dubois, while Finke is seeded to start with in the one,650 freestyle.

In the sprints, the Tigers only have 1 swimmer seeded in the major 16 of the 50 freestyle: junior Alex Moore. They have only a single in the 100 as very well: sophomore Kyle Leach. Even so, the 200- and 400-lawn freestyle relays are seeded next.

The Tigers came up just small previous calendar year, but this group has the possible to acquire that elusive meeting championship. With Casas, Texas A&M will give them a challenge, and Florida has not gained seven straight convention championships for very little and figures to be a robust contender despite the decline of Maxime Rooney.

Gals

The women’s team completed the year perfectly, profitable 7 twin satisfies and dropping two. It was ranked 20th in the most recent Coaches Association poll heading into the fulfill. The Tigers finished seventh at the SECs previous 12 months and are searching to move up this year.

Junior Sarah Thompson is seeded third in the 50 free of charge and 100 back, as very well as sixth in the 200 again. She concluded eighth in the 50 free of charge very last yr powering teammate Haley Hynes, who is seeded sixth in the function this year. Hynes is seeded initially in the 100 back.

The strongest place for the Tigers is their relays. They are seeded second in the 200-medley relay and 200-freestyle relay, and fourth in the 400-freestyle relay. The only relays Missouri is not highly seeded in is the 800-free relay, where by it is seeded seventh, and the 400 medley relay, where by it is seeded sixth.

The SEC championships will take area Feb. 18-22 with preliminaries in the early morning, followed by finals in the evening.