Preview: Noisemakers shows Hedy Lamarr’s scientific work

One of my favorite trends in book publishing was comics that explore the lives of important women throughout history. This will soon lead us to noisemakers: 25 women who have raised their voices and changed the world, from button books for young readers who show the work of contemporary cartoonists to discuss women who have used their voices to Change world.

Noisemakers is the first book from Kazoo, the quarterly indie print magazine for girls ages 5 to 12. Vogue calls it “the magazine for little girls who want to be president,” and Roxane Gay calls it “Kickass.” Kazoo made history for the first time in 2016 as the financially strongest journalism campaign Kickstarter had ever seen and in 2019 as the first and only children’s magazine to receive the prestigious National Magazine Award for General Excellence (2019). “What sets Kazoo apart is that we celebrate girls for being smart, strong, wild and self-confident and everything we do supports this mission,” said editor-in-chief and founder Erin Bried. “Plus, reading is just fun.” Contributors included Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ellen DeGeneres, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Warren, Dolores Huerta, Shonda Rhimes and many more.

Today we are happy to give you a preview of the upcoming book: the cover and the table of contents as well as an excerpt from Sarah Winifred Searle (Yours sincerely, Harriet), written by Erin Bried, about the achievements of Hedy Lamarr. Who was not just a Hollywood star, but a brilliant inventor – really a woman who could do both.

Noisemakers’ stores of tomorrow with over 200 pages of inspiring storytelling, including:

Mary Shelley by Emil Ferris (my favorite thing is monsters)

Hallie Daggett of Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (Laura Dean continues to break up with me)

Josephine Baker by Alitha E. Martinez (Black Panther: World of Wakanda)

Julia Child by Lucy Knisley (Children’s Gloves: Nine Months of Careful Chaos)

Hedy Lamarr by Sarah Winifred Searle (Sincerely, Harriet)

Jeanne Baret by Lucy Bellwood (Baggywrinkles: A Guide to Life at Sea)

Wangari Maathai by Brittney Williams (Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat!)

Raye Montague by Yao Xiao (everything is beautiful and I’m not afraid)

Eleanor Roosevelt by Emily Flake (Lulu Eightball)

Bessie Coleman by Shannon Wright (Betty Before X)

Ida Lewis by Rebecca Mock (Compass South)

Rosa Parks by Ashley A. Woods (Tomb Raider: Crusade of the Survivors)

Eugenie Clark by Maris Wicks (primates)

Little Corvus’ Mary Anning (The Bridge: How the Roeblings connected Brooklyn to New York)

Caroline Herschel by Chan Chau (Jim Henson’s The Storyteller: Sirens)

Emily Warren Roebling from Kiku Hughes (postponement)

Mrs. C. J. Walker from K. L. Ricks (Naima)

Annie Londonderry by Kat Leyh (Lumberjanes)

Maria Tallchief from Weshoyot Alvitre (Alice Sixkiller)

Junko Tabei by MariNaomi (dragon breath and other true stories)

Frida Kahlo by Naomi Franquiz (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl)

Maya Angelou by Shauna J. Grant (Princess Love Pon)

Kate Warne by Molly Brooks (Sanity & Tallulah)

Nelly Bly by Jackie Roche (Escape from Syria)

Mother Jones by Sophie Goldstein (women’s shelter)

(Image: button books for young readers)

