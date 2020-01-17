Preview of NFL playoffs: How to see betting odds for conference championships

January 17 (UPI) – The championship weekend has arrived in the NFL. Four teams fight for the right to get to the Super Bowl LIV.

Outsiders Tennessee Titans travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 AFC championship game, while the Green Bay Packers compete against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

Both games take place on Sunday, with the Packers in Santa Clara, California fighting the 49ers on the nightcap. The 49ers have the best chances to advance to the Super Bowl, according to Caesar’s. San Francisco is a 7.5 point favorite against Green Bay. The chiefs are 7-point favorites to defeat the titans.

“You have to prepare first,” Richard Sherman, 49ers cornerback, told reporters on Thursday. “You have to go out and execute. It sounds boring and rudimentary, but frankly that’s what matters.

“Either you will or you won’t. The people who see this game as more than what it is are usually the people who lose.”

The Chiefs and Titans game with a total score of over / under 53 is expected to be the matter with the most points. The Packers and 49ers have a total score of over / under 46.5 points. The bosses beat the Titans with -340, the 49ers with -360.

The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-8 in Santa Clara on November 24. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 35-32 in Nashville on November 10th.

“We expect a noisy environment,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “There are many of us who have played in games like that. It helps. But we have to start faster than the beginning of the season and take care of football.”

Titans in chiefs

The 49ers and Titans won the old-fashioned way by punishing opponents in the playoffs with rushing attacks. Productive passers-by lead Kansas City and Green Bay.

The Chiefs fought a 24-point deficit to stun the Houston Texans in the division round. The Titans caused excitement at Baltimore Ravens, the first seed, behind a dominant performance by Derrick Henry.

Henry has two appearances this season in more than 400 meters from the abyss. The Titans will most likely try to get him to play more than 30 baby games against the Chiefs, keeping Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s high-octane attack on the sidelines.

“I think the more stretcher I get, the faster I get,” said Henry. “I get a better feel for the game if the game continues.”

Kansas City allowed only 94 rushes for the Texans last week, but the fifth-highest rushes per game in the AFC during the regular season. While the chiefs fought the escape in 2019, the titans fought the pass. Look for titans to minimize the chiefs’ offensive possessions. Tennessee must also go forward defensively to prevent Mahomes from extending the drives.

“If you take part in such football games, not everything will be great,” said Mahomes. “You won’t get everything the way you want it. But you have to find a way to win, a way to fight.”

Henry ran for 188 yards and scored two goals in the Titans’ win on November 10 against the Chiefs. Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three points in the loss.

Packer at 49ers

The Packers were solid against the pass in 2019, but had to allow the third strongest yards per game in the NFC. The 49ers were against the run on average, but had the best pass defense in the NFL. The 49ers also had a dominant performance in their first playoff game when they brought the Minnesota Vikings to 147 yards, including only 21 rushing yards.

Aaron Jones will be a key player for the Packers in this match. The response must be productive to keep the 49ers’ defenses honest and open the game for Rodgers. The San Francisco Secondary will likely focus on stopping Packers’ star receiver Davante Adams, which means the Packers will also need someone to join the game as it passes. The success of San Francisco’s dominant pass rush is likely to dominate the NFC title game.

The 49ers foursome from Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford joined in 2019 for 33 of the team’s 48 sacks. The Packers’ offensive line has a hard time stopping the bag artists.

Snacks should also play a major role in the NFC title game. The Packers took third place in the NFL with a difference of +12 to go. Green Bay secured the NFC lead with 17 interceptions in 2019.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has to take care of football if he is forced to throw, as a bad decision could determine the outcome of the game. Garoppolo had 13 interceptions and five lost fumbles in 2019. Rodgers had only four interceptions and four lost fumbles for the Packers this season.

“I think the mental part is so critical,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “I played offensively, defensively and in special teams in the last game and we had the fewest mental mistakes. I think that’s a recipe for playing your best football.”

The 49ers thought Jones was only 38 express items and limited Rodgers to 104 passes in their November 24 victory. The 49ers fired Rodgers five times in this win.

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. EST Sunday

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

When: 6:40 p.m. EST Sunday

Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

TV: Fox