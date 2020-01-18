Preview of the big “Junior Day” visit of the 5-star QB

BOGART, Ga. – The first reading that starts an update on everything that Brock Vanda handle has to publish. That’s how he plays quarterback.

It certainly will.

The goal will be to recreate how 5-star QB gets rid of the ball for his Christian Prince Avenue team: crucial. Suggest a reading. That read correctly. Step by step. Move the chains. Go.

Vanda Griffin will be an important visit to Georgia Junior Day on Saturday. He said that he is currently only considering Auburn, Georgia, and South Carolina.

So far, he has only planned a visit to UGA.

The now 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior shared a very mature view of why he said goodbye to Oklahoma and how it will shape his decision for the future.

“My father and I talked and things like that,” said Brock Vandagriff. “We are sacrificing the best that suits me for other things that are now a priority.”

It was an impressive view. Not just because he said that while wearing a pair of cowboy boots to school.

He has no or at least a definite opinion about Todd Monken’s new offensive coordinator. That will come tomorrow

“Not yet,” he said. “I’ll meet him tomorrow and talk ball.”

Don’t expect a lengthy recruitment process from him. He examines his options. Make the right reading and go.

“I like it when the process is over,” he said. “So I’ll get this process over with once I’ve made a decision.”

He believes he will be committed by March. Earlier. Things can go that fast.

“Maybe in the next month or two,” he said.

What is the weekend visit about?

“Mainly to see who I would play with if I went there,” said Vanda Griff. “I am familiar with the coaches. Familiar with the facilities. Nothing has changed since my last visit. Probably just to get to know the players and the guys I would play with better.”

Georgia as a real “home team” has a great opportunity.

“I think Georgia is the top priority and if everything fits in Georgia and if things go as I expected, then I probably won’t go anywhere else,” he said.

Just don’t expect a quick trigger. Not even with the biggest unofficial “Junior Day” visit ever.

“I don’t think I would commit this weekend,” he said of the potential feeling. “Because I would go home and just pray about it. I wouldn’t make an impulse decision, but I wouldn’t wait much longer. ‘

Brock Vanda Griffin will be attending a Junior Day in Georgia on Saturday. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Brock Vandagriff: The things that are really important here

It was released on January 1. When he took this step, he argued that the location was an important factor. That was what was included in the repeal tweet.

🌊 pic.twitter.com/luGcDU7ZGI

– brock 🌊 (@BrockVandagriff) January 1, 2020

He first approached this idea with his parents. They shook him the way Joe Burrow did the LSU coaches after shooting Clemson.

His father told him to mention it again in a day or two. Think about it. Be sure. Be decisive. So he did it.

The 5-star QB got to the point again by showing its people the two versions of this tweet. Both were mature, relaxed and respectful.

What he didn’t include was the timing of everything. That was really important here.

Vandgriff, like all of us, sat in a loaded family car and drove to a grandparent’s house during the holidays. The roots of his family, especially that of his mother, are in rural Alabama.

The family feels like they tugged at him on Thanksgiving. Then again for Christmas. He had been thinking about it for two months. He said he even prayed about it.

“Then we were at the dining table with every family member in Alabama,” said Brock Vandagriff. “The great-grandparents. Grandparents. Aunts. Uncle. Such things. I don’t know how we got there. I didn’t say anything about it. I think it was just the timing of the Lord. ‘

Someone said, “Man, Oklahoma is far away.”

He had to nod his head at the thought. You were right.

“I couldn’t go to sleep that night,” said Vanda Griffin. “I thought about it. I thought,” I need to stay closer to my home, “so the people I love can watch me and I can still go hunting in Alabama on weekends.”

He made everything seem logical. Crucial too. How to read the right to a game call.

5-star QB Brock Vandagriff is the son of a high school executive football coach. Greg Vandagriff started on the defensive as a secondary coach. That was invaluable to him during his development. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

“As at the beginning of this year, the main thing my father and I talked about was a system and a fitting system,” he said as he described what was most important about his college future here.

Hello Oklahoma. See Jalen Hurts. See Kyler Murray. See Baker Mayfield. And so on.

“I would say that is no longer the main thing,” he said on Thursday. “The main thing is that I try to be the best player I can be, regardless of the system, and just being close to the family has become such an important thing for me.”

It is 21.8 miles from Sanford Stadium to its neat high school locker. It is 913 miles from this same locker to Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memory Stadium and Sooner Football.

This trip to Norman is only 13 hours longer than driving to Athens by car.

“Spending time in other states is not for me,” he said. “I like to travel. I like to stay close to home. I want people to come near me and watch me.”

The 247Sports composite ratings make the local talent the best QB professional in the country and the best vantage point for the 2021 class.

He is also the best player in Georgia. Seems like he’s the ideal visitor for every “Junior Day” event this weekend, doesn’t it?

That’s what the ranking services say. What does a quarterback do? HE think he is?

“I think I’m just another quarterback who likes to win,” said Vanda Griff.

Brock Vandagriff is ranked number 1 among the national QB professionals on the 247Sports Composite for 2020. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Brock Vanda Handle: Let’s spice up the pro-style QB thing

These are the quick and quick readings.

But it was tempting to open things up with what his teammates call a mullet ready to flow out from under his helmet.

Vanda handle prefers this look. Even if he has to handle it very precisely to ensure that all school and team regulations are observed.

That’s why his hair is neat and dense on the sides and these curls don’t touch his collar (especially when he straightens up) in the back. There’s also the part about this whole pro-style QB thing here.

That is interesting. But definitely not an all-encompassing label.

This title is reserved for the boys who are not escaping or extending the game with their feet. However, please note the following:

Vandagriff had a season in which he caught 34 wide receiver passes in high school.

He also had a season in which he caught 7.3 yards per carry on the way to 1,001 rushing yards.

But he also had a season in which he threw 3,190 meters.

The junior was also measured at 4.69 seconds on a 40 yard laser.

He also sent every kick-off from his second year out of the end zone

Is this a pro-style QB? A double threat? A triple threat?

He spent his entire academic year on Prince Avenue at Receiver. He was not the quarterback for this team, but added 34 catches for 472 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-star QB for 20201 was the No. 2 WR for its Wolverines in 2017.

It’s pretty strange, isn’t it? Especially with this kickoff stuff.

But that makes sense for those who saw him stabbing and kicking the Wolverines during middle school. The clips still exist, with Vanda Handle kicking the ball down and then flying down the field to be the first man to kick off his eighth-grade games.

Vanda handle could probably sting in college. Even if he couldn’t lick the ball. He is also very strong. The 205-pound QB can already clean 290 pounds.

He is still the hunter on Prince Avenue. He can probably still boom touchbacks with that leg from him on a regular basis. It does not cover kickoffs. Those days should be behind him now.

A bit like the flowing hair that flows from the back of his helmet.

Do you want a good story Let’s take a minute to record his first round as a high school player. It was during season 017.

Vanda handle was lined up directly at the receiver. He came to the other side of the field with a jet sweep.

He stopped to plant and throw. His heart was beating faster. He swallowed his nerves and released a passport that ran to his left and threw a beam sweeper with his right arm. The ball sailed 38 and a half meters in the air.

It hit the team’s top recipient right away for a catch-and-run touchdown. Of course it was a landing. It wouldn’t be the same story if he overthrew him.

“It was the first game of the season and we pointed to this defensive end all week,” said Vanda Griff. “If we play this piece, we’ll run away from this guy.”

The Wolverines lined up. Called the piece. But Aquinas had turned its ends. The gaze to the sideline was on the head coach. Greg Vandagriff, his father, asked her to run the play anyway.

“I get the ball and it comes and I start it,” said Brock Vanda handle. “We had a great up-and-coming recipient, Christian Parrish, and he ran right below to make a landing.”

If he had to criticize this throw, his self-assessment would not be friendly.

“I think the throw was good, but the mechanics were somehow off,” he said. “I was worried about my life there on the sidelines.”

With the ball in his hands, he is not worried. The opposing defense coordinators are.

He would throw many more passes from there. Vanda Griff threw 267 yards and two points as a freshman, followed by 3,190 more yards and 28 touchdowns in the second year, and then 2,471 yards and 31 points in just eight games as a junior.

Vandagriff completed 72 percent of his passes as a junior, but added 1,001 rushing yards and 23 rushing scores as Sophomore in 2018.

Pro-Style? Double threat? The line appears to be blurry. Greg Vandagriff, his father, doesn’t care about the large sums of money for the 5-star man sitting at his dining table. No longer.

These transfers add up to hits. Chances for him to leave the game. The other team wants that.

“I wouldn’t say I’m just a strict professional passport, but I mean, that’s what I try to be,” said Brock Vandagriff. “I’m not trying to be the double-threat guy because I know that I won’t overtake people and things like that on the next level. Being able to do a few things in my pocket in high school helps me to mature as a player. It’s because I don’t do things in high school that I don’t do on the next level. ”

“I would not say that I am a purely pocket passer, but I would not say that I am a double threat,” said Vandagriff. “I run when I have to, but it’s not fifty-fifty.”

His father started his coaching career as a defensive player. That was an asset. Even if he pulled it backwards in the eyes of his son.

He taught Brock how to read immunity and cover at a young age. He knows what the other side always thinks and tries to do. Ron Veal, who also trained Trevor Lawrence, has worked with him and his father in recent years.

“He’s a great guy and an older male figure in my life,” said Brock Vandagriff. “I look up to him and I’m glad I have someone I can ask questions about. Ron taught my father a lot too, and we three have matured in our understanding of the quarterback position.”

Watch his junior film. The history of this season will also make for further good reading.

In his preparatory career, Brock Vandagriff had a season with 30 catches, 3,000 yards and a rushing season with 1,000 yards. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)