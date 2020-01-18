Preview of the match – N Forest vs Luton – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLc010948034ab09f417e09834885c158c11%

% MINIFYHTMLc010948034ab09f417e09834885c158c12%

% MINIFYHTMLc010948034ab09f417e09834885c158c13%

% MINIFYHTMLc010948034ab09f417e09834885c158c14%

Nottingham Forest plays against Luton on Sunday in the Sky Bet Championship, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Nottingham Forest has not reported any new injuries prior to its confrontation in the Sky Bet Championship with Luton on Sunday. Right back Tendayi Darikwa remains his only major absentee with the front cruciate ligament injury on the eve of the season.

Fellow defender Carl Jenkinson, who appeared last weekend as a replacement against Reading, continues to take action after a long break with an ankle injury. Michael Hefele, who has not yet played this season, will be available again after the injury.

N Forest against Luton

Life

Luton will check the fitness of midfielder Izzy Brown and defender Martin Cranie for the trip to the city. The couple works to make a profit after the blows and may even stand against Forest.

Defender Dan Potts was able to start after 45 minutes of play after his return from a groin problem last weekend. Striker Danny Hylton and defender Brendan Galloway (both on the knee) remain on the sidelines.

Recent form

While trying to consolidate a play-off position, Forest has left an unstable period behind and is unbeaten in four league games. They eliminated 1-1 last time in Reading, but have not suffered a loss since losing to Huddersfield four days before Christmas.

Three consecutive defeats in the competition have taken Luton root in the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, four points behind safety. They were defeated by Birmingham, Millwall and Bristol City in that period and scored only once.

Win prizes with the new Sky Bet EFL rewards app!

The sponsors of the EFL title, Sky Bet, give fans the chance to win tickets to the game, money experiences that cannot be purchased and sign gifts just to support their club!

What the managers said …

Nottingham Forest Sabri Lamouchi: “We need to focus on our performance. It is a cheat game; it will certainly not be an easy game, so we must be careful. They have some good players, they will have a reaction, so it will be a difficult game

“It is not easy to play against a team that has difficulty staying in the league, so we have to play our football and produce great performances. We are at a good time, at home and at a distance. The players work well, there is a nice atmosphere, so we just want to have the right pressure and concentrate on our work in the next game. “

Latest EFL deadlines

View the latest EFL opportunities and more from Sky Bet …

Luton Graeme Jones: “It has been a period in Luton Town where we needed everyone to be fit. We are getting closer and now I am not in the position where I think we can take a risk for a game.”

“Have faith, football runs from one day to the next. I can assure you that the staff and the players give everything they have, and if you give everything you have, you will be rewarded. I hope Sunday comes. ” “

Talk point: greener meadows on the horizon for Hatters

The downhill battle of the Luton Town Championship is a direct concern for fans, but the long-term prospects of the club offer some comfort as they approach to complete a 60-year wait for a new stadium this month.

Luton is looking for a new home for 60 years

Luton has been trying to leave Kenilworth Road since the 1950s; that dream came a step closer to achieving it earlier this month …

Nottingham Forest & # 39; s City Ground will be the center of attention for Luton on Sunday when the parties clash, live Sky Sports Football, but the High Court was central to fans’ thoughts on January 6, when it was confirmed that work could begin in a much needed new house. It has been a long and tiring road for Hatters.

The most striking

2:02 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Nottingham Forest

Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Nottingham Forest

2:05 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton and Birmingham

Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton and Birmingham

Opta statistics

Nottingham Forest has not received Luton since April 2008 in a league game and won 1-0 in League One.

Luton has not won a league match against Nottingham Forest since March 1983 in the highest category; They have had no wins at 11 on the City Ground since (D5 L6).

Only Leeds (34) and Fulham (30) have won more points in the championship this season against teams currently in the lower half of the competition than Nottingham Forest (28).

Luton Town only won five points this season in 15 championship games against teams currently in the top half of the competition (W1 D2 L12), less than on any other side.

Since the start of last season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored 30 goals in the championship, twice as many as any other Forest player.

Luton Town has given more English minutes to English players this season than any other club (20,555).

Prutton’s prediction

Nottingham Forest is back in its decent nickname, but he will be stripped because he did not win the win against Reading last week after registering so late. That can be two big points at the end of the season.

Luton is fighting. Most clubs in their position would have thrown the dice, but they are confident that Graeme Jones is still the right man for them. However, I don’t see them getting anything on Sunday.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

New Year, the same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to win the £ 250,000 jackpot for the sixth time this season.