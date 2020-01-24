Preview of the match – Portsmth vs Barnsley – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTML8feda5778d4ef24438475d2f7a7f57c011%

Anton Walkes appeared in Portsmouth’s victory over Fleetwood in the third round

News and team statistics before Portsmouth vs. Barnsley in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday (starts at 3 p.m.).

Team news

Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth He seems to be James Bolton (thigh) without defender, while midfielder Cameron McGeehan cannot defy his parent club.

Pompey’s boss, Keith Jackett, said, “It’s a home game, what we wanted. We’ve overcome some tough ties to get this chance at a championship club.”

“The FA Cup still evokes a lot of emotion, and that emotion will come out if we can play well on Saturday.”

1:42 Sky Bet League Highlights A game between Bolton and Portsmouth

Barnsley they are without defender Bambo Diaby, who is being investigated by the Football Association for a ‘possible anti-doping violation’.

Cauley Woodrow scored for the Tykes when they batted 1-1 last season with Portsmouth at Oakwell in League One, and could be stopped, but Mike Bahre is lost due to illness.

1:54 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Preston North End

Opta statistics

Portsmouth and Barnsley have not competed in the FA Cup since February 1907, with the Tykes winning 1-0.

In Fratton Park, Barnsley has won only one of his last 20 visits, all in league matches between 1983 and 2019 (W1 D6 L13).

Since winning the FA Cup in 2008, Portsmouth only reached the fifth round once during the 2009-10 campaign.

Barnsley has reached the fifth round of the FA Cup only twice in his previous 20 seasons (2007-08 and 2012-13).

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett only wants to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup as a manager for the third time, he also did this in 2011-12 and 2012-13 with the former Millwall club.

Super 6: Magic of the Cup?

