[Preview of the match – Salford vs Leeds]

Robert Lui returns to AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday

Robert Lui will have a double reason to celebrate if he can help Leeds see Salford when he returns to AJ Bell for the first time since his move on the Pennines.

The former North Queensland Cowboy, who joined Leeds of the Red Devils last June, will make his 100th appearance in the Super League against his former teammates on Saturday (starting at 2 pm) and celebrating his 30th birthday 24 hours later

Lui, who made 87 appearances for Salford from 2016 to 19, will line up alongside Luke Gale, who will once again be the team captain in the absence of the injured pair of second-row Stevie Ward and Rhyse Martin.

Leeds beat Hull KR in a 10-attempt defeat in his last outing

Salford will debut with second rower Oliver Roberts, who joined them with a Huddersfield loan for the entire season.

The Irish international will line up with Seb Ikahihifo, his former teammate of the Giants who returns to the team after not being able to play against his parent club last Friday.

Salford suffered a late home defeat to Huddersfield last weekend

"It's someone I've admired for a while," said Salford coach Ian Watson about Roberts. "I tried to catch him a couple of times before, so the fact that we were able to catch him is really nice."

"Its size is quite obvious, but it has a genuine leg speed and also has some rugby skill that I like, so it will definitely add it to our group."

Watson is also scheduled to debut with Chris Atkin, a former Hull KR half-player, in the absence of Kevin Brown, who starts a two-game ban for a header, and has included two other close-season recruits, the Elliot Kear center and striker Jack Ormondroyd, in his 21-man squad.