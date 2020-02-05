Preview, team news and talkSPORT commentary on the FA Cup duel while Norwich is waiting for the winners

Premier League rivals Tottenham and Southampton are playing for a seat in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight.

The two teams split 1-1 at St. Marys last month and will equalize their fourth round at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Getty Images – Getty

Jose Mourinhos Tottenham meets Southampton in the FA Cup

COCKSURE

Newcastle fan exposes himself with “helicopter celebration”, the star’s answer

SELECTED

What Spurs should look like against Southampton without Bergwijn and £ 5m ace

OUTSTANDING

Liverpool’s youngest team ever praised “to be the same as the first team”

announced

Draw in round five of the FA Cup: Liverpool meet Chelsea, Rooney’s derby host Man United

PROUD

Klopp’s “Buzzing” and Milner role revealed after Liverpool’s recent victory in the FA Cup

old friends

Rooney is preparing for a “special” reunion with Man United as he continues his good derby form

Children are fine

Liverpool’s U23 players defeated Shrewsbury, Rooney scored when Derby clashed

positive

Mourinho hopeful Alli will be fit for FA Cup replay against Southampton

Cup?

Liverpool live commentary against Shrewsbury: The children of the Red don’t want to upset the FA Cup

Continue to play

Live Commentary Oxford – Newcastle: Exclusive coverage while West Brom is waiting for the winners

Tottenham defeated the Saints 2-1 at home in September. Harry Kane prevailed against the winner.

talkSPORT will be in North London tonight to see the last game of round four of this season.

A meeting with the top fighters from Norwich awaits the winner of the evening.

How to listen

The fourth round of the FA Cup will begin on Wednesday, February 5, at 7:45 p.m.

The full commentary from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be shown live on talkSPORT. Our reporting begins at 7:00 p.m.

Mark Saggers will let you know everything before moving on to our live commentary team of Sam Matterface and Danny Mills.

To tune in just click here for the live stream or click on the radio player below.

You can also listen to the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio or your car radio with 1089 or 1053 MW.

Team news

Tottenham will judge Dele Alli after being injured in a reckless tackle by Raheem Sterling in their 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Steven Berwijn is ineligible after the original tie and loss of Moussa Sissoko and Kane’s two outages.

Stuart Armstrong remains in doubt for Southampton because of a hip problem.

The midfielder is recovering ahead of schedule, but the retry of the cup is likely to be too early.

Yan Valery also has to give up on a viral infection, while newcomer Kyle Walker-Peters is unable to compete against his parents’ association.

Getty Images – Getty

It’s touch and go if Alli will play tonight

What was said

The game takes place when both teams should be off the Premier League during the winter break and Spurs manager Mourinho didn’t need much encouragement to criticize the timing again.

After the break on two weekends, Mourinho is at a loss that his team will not be there this weekend, but will have to play the next weekend just before the Champions League round of 16.

“I don’t like it. I don’t like it, especially because it doesn’t matter when you play Champions League,” he said.

“It would be much more normal for us to play this weekend and not to play before you play against Leipzig. But no, you have a break, but then you play Sunday against Aston Villa, not Saturday or Friday, but Sunday.

“So they gave you a 10 day break, but then you play on Sunday when you play on Wednesday.

“So the break doesn’t make sense to me as it is. But I don’t complain, it’s what it is.

Getty Images – Getty

Ralph Hasenhuttls Southampton wants to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has meanwhile confirmed his aversion to FA Cup reruns before the trip to Tottenham.

The chief of the saints said: “My personal opinion is that I am not a friend of these repetitions, as this minimizes the chances of the smaller teams performing these great miracles and getting on to the next round.”

“The second is the schedule. We all agreed that we would have this repeat during the winter break.

“Maybe next year we should think about whether it is really necessary to do it this week.

“This is something we need to think about, which may not make sense since we are talking about a winter break and there is no winter break.”