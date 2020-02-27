Sterling Lewis, who played linebacker for the UA soccer workforce beneath Mike Stoops in 2008 and 2009, died Wednesday just after being hospitalized for valey fever, a fungal an infection in the lungs. He was 32.

Lewis’ head coach at Copperas Cove (Texas) Superior College, Jack Welch, shared the news through Twitter.

“Some factors I am going to by no means understand, and this a single genuinely hurts,” previous Wildcat Earl Mitchell stated on social media. “Thank you for all the laughs and great moments. Relaxation straightforward bro.”











UA linebacker Sterling Lewis poses on August 5, 2009.

Dean Knuth



Lewis contributed 98 tackles, three sacks and an interception in two seasons for UA teams that went to the Las Vegas Bowl and Holiday break Bowl. Lewis, a transfer from Blinn Faculty in Texas, led the Wildcats in tackles through the to start with two video games of the 2008 period. He wore No. 52 as a tribute to previous Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis.

“He has a large amount of enthusiasm. He is a excellent leader. He leads by case in point, and his perform ethic’s outstanding,” Arizona linebackers mentor Tim Kish claimed then. “He is a ton of pleasurable to be around. He has huge enthusiasm for the match. I never ever have to fret about his mind-set coming out on the subject each individual working day.”

A GoFundMe web page was created for Lewis and his relatives when he was hospitalized three weeks back. As of Wednesday evening, it had lifted additional than $13,000. Click here for extra.

Lewis is survived by his spouse, Ashley, and their two boys.