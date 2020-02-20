[previous-bpd-main-greg-williamson-testifies-in-sexual-harassment-situation]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield Law enforcement Chief Greg Williamson claimed Thursday a lady officer fired in 2015 was terminated for failing her probationary expression — and for no other motive.

The firing of Hillary Bjorneboe experienced very little to do with her remaining a woman or her promises of sexual harassment by her area coaching officer, Williamson testified. Her firing was not retaliatory, he stated.

Williamson’s testimony comes about two weeks into a sexual harassment and wrongful termination trial from the BPD. Bjorneboe alleges she was referred to as “gay,” instructed she was supposed to slumber with her schooling officers and subjected to other harassment by supervisors.

The previous main testified the section performed a felony investigation into Bjorneboe and submitted its conclusions to the Kern County District Attorney’s office environment. Prosecutors did not file rates, but Bjorneboe was positioned on the “Brady checklist,” which has the names of officers whose trustworthiness could be impeached at trial owing to past concerns of misconduct or untruthfulness.

Williamson explained the District Attorney’s business did not seek advice from him concerning its determination and he experienced not requested Bjorneboe be placed on the checklist.

Beneath cross-evaluation, Williamson testified he realized Bjorneboe experienced “some challenge” with her field coaching officer, and experienced lifted fears more than alleged harassment.

In accordance to her lawsuit, Bjorneboe complained to a sergeant about her treatment at the section. She explained nothing at all was done.

A several months into her work, Bjorneboe has said, her coaching officer, Travis Brewer, directed her not to book cannabis she confiscated through a phone. She reported she adopted his guidelines but afterwards explained to a sergeant about what transpired.

Inside Affairs and legal investigations followed.

The go well with stated Bjorneboe was cleared of misconduct in January 2015 and reinstated to her place, but 9 days afterwards fired below the formal purpose that she didn’t go probation.

Bjorneboe has stated a veteran officer told her she was truly fired mainly because of her promises of misconduct and sexual harassment.