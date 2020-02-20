[Previous CANDLEMASS Singer MATS LEVÉN Joins DENNER’S INFERNO]

Mats Levén has joined DENNER’S INFERNO, the new band featuring legendary KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL Fate guitar player and composer Michael Denner.

Levén is regarded as 1 of the strongest Swedish difficult rock singers with a significant vocal sign up and a potent resume. He expended virtually ten yrs fronting doom metal legends CANDLEMASS until he was changed in 2018 by initial singer Johan Langquist. In addition, he has been the vocalist for Yngwie Malmsteen, KRUX and ABSTRAKT ALGEBRA and additional.

Levén will make his live debut with DENNER’S INFERNO at this year’s Nordic Noise festival, set to choose place May possibly eight-9 at Amager Bio in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Denner reviews on the new collaboration: “It is with satisfaction and fantastic enjoyment to be capable to existing Mats Levén as the singer when DENNER’S INFERNO plays on Nordic Noise on May 8 and a couple of much more summer festivals. And then far more plans with each other, I hope! I have followed Mats intently via my passion for doom metallic and so his operate in CANDLEMASS, ABSTRAKT ALGEBRA and many others. And experience that his fashion matches properly with what I want to express myself with the new music I conduct.”

Levén provides: “I am extremely a lot seeking ahead to playing a couple of festivals with DENNER’S INFERNO this summer season — starting off with Nordic Sound in Copenhagen, and then we will see what takes place subsequent.

“I acquired MERCYFUL Fate‘s ‘Melissa’ and ‘Don’t Split The Oath’ albums as a young teen and have cherished them at any time due to the fact. They suggest a great deal to me. And who is aware of? Probably we will also play a few of MERCYFUL Fate classics when we are on stage in any case.”

DENNER’S INFERNO introduced its debut album, “In Amber”, previous November by way of Mighty Tunes.