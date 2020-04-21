Previous CFL defensive back Zac Henderson dies at the age of 64

TORONTO—Zac Henderson, a tough-hitting defensive back again who performed four seasons in the CFL, has died. He was 64.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats alumni introduced Tuesday that Henderson died at his household in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

The lead to of death was not instantly recognized.

The 6-foot-1,190-pound Henderson expended two seasons each and every with Hamilton (1978-79) and the Toronto Argonauts (1982-83). He also performed 12 online games with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 1980. He was a adaptable performer, generally acting as his team’s punter.

Henderson’s finest CFL year was 1982 with Toronto when he registered four interceptions and was named a league all-star. He was also a finalist to Edmonton’s James (Rapid) Parker as the league’s major defensive player.

Toronto misplaced to Edmonton in the Grey Cup video game, the Eskimos’ fifth straight CFL championship. Henderson did not engage in in the contest because of to a knee injuries.

Henderson finished his CFL profession with Toronto in 1983, enjoying just just one activity as the Argos went on to acquire the Grey Cup.

Before signing up for the expert ranks, Henderson savored a stellar vocation at the University of Oklahoma, where he was a four-12 months starter. Henderson was also a two-time all-American (1976-77).

Henderson experienced a then-college file of 7 interceptions in 1977. He was a three-time All-Huge Eight selection and assisted Oklahoma gain American collegiate titles in 1974 and ’75.

Henderson started off all but the season opener as a real freshman on Oklahoma’s unbeaten ‘74 nationwide championship squad. He was the very first comprehensive-time real freshman starter after the NCAA reinstated freshman eligibility in 1972.

He was named American college football’s leading defensive back in 1977 and was a unanimous all-American as a senior. Irrespective of that, Henderson was bypassed in the NFL draft.

Henderson had 15 occupation interceptions, which nonetheless is tied for fourth all-time in faculty heritage. He remains the Sooners all-time main tackler between defensive backs with 299.

