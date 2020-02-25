previous-chicago-resident-billed-with-murder-in-2016-sycamore-double-homicide

A former Chicago resident has been charged in a 2016 double-murder in Sycamore, in DeKalb County.

Johnathan D. Hurst, 51, was arrested Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio on two counts of first-degree murder in the fatalities of Patricia Wilson, 85, and her 64-12 months-previous son Robert J. Wilson, the DeKalb County sheriff’s business office introduced Tuesday.

Investigators ended up equipped to tie Hurst to the crime just after recovering DNA from the scene, and utilizing cellphone documents to who he was in the spot, the sheriff’s business explained.

Patricia and Robert Willson have been identified overwhelmed to death Aug. 15, 2016 in their home in the 16000 block of Outdated State Highway in Sycamore, in accordance to the DeKalb County sheriff’s workplace. Their deaths were being dominated homicides.

Their car was stolen from their house at the time, but was recovered days later near the Lincoln Park Zoo on Chicago’s North Side, in accordance to the sheriff’s place of work.

Hurst is predicted to be extradited to Kane County.