Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, who is in the New York Mets minor league procedure, will play for the Philippines in subsequent month’s Planet Baseball Traditional qualifiers.

Tebow’s mother and father were missionaries in the Philippines when Tebow was born in 1987.

The Philippines are in Pool two of the WBC along with the Czech Republic, Fantastic Britain, New Zealand and Panama. The leading two groups will advance to up coming year’s Globe Baseball Common. The qualifying game titles will be held in Tucson, Arizona.

Tebow, who is also a faculty soccer analyst for the SEC Community, batted .163 with four residence operates and 19 RBIs last year for Triple-A Syracuse. He struck out 98 periods in 77 games.

The United States, which won the final WBC in 2017, is an computerized qualifier for the event.