Previous Flyleaf Singer Lacey Sturm Sets Launch Date For New Solo Single, ‘The Decree’

Former FLYLEAF vocalist Lacey Sturm will release a new solo solitary, “The Decree”, to electronic retailers on May well 15. A next single, “State Of Me”, will comply with later in the year.

Sturm carried out equally “The Decree” and “Point out Of Me” for the duration of her slide 2019 tour.

Lacey and her partner Josh Sturm talked over the two tracks through a dwell chat with lovers on Instagram and Facebook Reside before in the thirty day period. They also performed acoustic versions of two tracks: “Rot”, from Lacey‘s debut solo album, “Daily life Screams” and the FLYLEAF observe “Entirely Alive”.

Sturm previously disclosed that she experienced collaborated with SKILLET‘s Korey Cooper for her forthcoming 2nd solo album.

“Life Screams” was produced in February 2016 by means of Followspot Information with The Fuel New music distribution. The document showcased collaborations with Cooper, spouse/guitarist Josh Sturm, and Grammy Award-winning writer and producer David Hodges. A 12-tune album, “Replicate Enjoy Back again: Soundtrack Vol 1”, followed in 2019, featuring songs penned and recorded by Lacey and Josh Sturm as a soundtrack for a 12-7 days online video collection, Reflect Enjoy Back.

Sturm just lately collaborated on a keep track of for BREAKING BENJAMIN‘s “Aurora” album, a assortment of reimagined variations of the band’s most important and most common songs. Sturm also leads a chaotic article-FLYLEAF lifestyle as an writer, motivational speaker and fortunately married mom of 3.

Sturm still left FLYLEAF in Oct 2012. She was changed by Kristen Might, who recorded just one album with the group, 2014’s “Between The Stars”, prior to exiting.



