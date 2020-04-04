Previous Flyleaf Singer Lacey Sturm To Launch New Solo One ‘The Decree’

Former FLYLEAF vocalist Lacey Sturm has announced that she will launch a new solo solitary, “The Decree”, to electronic stores in the coming months. A next solitary, “Point out Of Me”, will abide by later in the calendar year.

Sturm performed each “The Decree” and “Condition Of Me” for the duration of her slide 2019 tour.

Lacey and her partner Josh Sturm discussed the two tracks throughout a live chat with enthusiasts on Instagram and Fb Dwell this earlier Thursday (April 2). They also played acoustic versions of two tracks: “Rot”, from Lacey‘s debut solo album, “Everyday living Screams” and the FLYLEAF track “Absolutely Alive”.

Sturm earlier uncovered that she experienced collaborated with SKILLET‘s Korey Cooper for her future 2nd solo album.

“Life Screams” was introduced in February 2016 via Followspot Records with The Fuel Audio distribution. The history highlighted collaborations with Cooper, husband/guitarist Josh Sturm, and Grammy Award-successful writer and producer David Hodges. A 12-song album, “Replicate Appreciate Back again: Soundtrack Vol 1”, adopted in 2019, showcasing music penned and recorded by Lacey and Josh Sturm as a soundtrack for a 12-week video clip sequence, Replicate Appreciate Again.

Sturm recently collaborated on a keep track of for BREAKING BENJAMIN‘s “Aurora” album, a selection of reimagined versions of the band’s biggest and most well-known music. Sturm also sales opportunities a chaotic post-FLYLEAF everyday living as an author, motivational speaker and happily married mom of a few.

Sturm still left FLYLEAF in Oct 2012. She was replaced by Kristen May well, who recorded one particular album with the team, 2014’s “Concerning The Stars”, prior to exiting.



