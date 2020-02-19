[Previous Fox News Correspondent Carl Cameron Phone calls Out Trump for Pardoning ‘Swamp Monsters’]

Former Fox Information chief political correspondent Carl Cameron named out President Donald Trump for campaigning to “drain the swamp” in 2016 and then pardoning “swamp monsters” like previous Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich who have “done harm to the American community.”

Soon after President Trump admitted that he pardoned Blagojevich after viewing the previous governor’s wife on Fox News, Cameron explained, “It could be a two-way avenue. These may perhaps be men and women that Trump had viewed on the listing and decided he preferred them publicized on Fox News, and it may well have been people who went to Fox Information in order to use the venue in buy to get to the president.”

“As you saw, the president himself explained, ‘I saw it on the information, I noticed it on television,’ and it was, of class, a Fox News interview that that took place. I suppose which is reasonable match, but in the better photo of all of this, this is a man now president who promised as a candidate to drain the swamp,” continued Cameron. “Some of the crimes and some of the commutations and pardons that he’s provided listed here are for people today who have carried out problems to the American public.”

“Medicare fraud, tax fraud, political corruption by attempting to essentially extort dollars in get to fill Barack Obama’s seat — in the circumstance of Blagojevich,” Cameron shown, adding, “In Illinois, they’ve experienced like six governors who have absent to jail, but he’s the only who’s gone to jail and been impeached and removed from business office.”

“All of these points damage the American public and damage our federal government, and it speaks volumes that those would be the forms of issues that Trump would just brush absent as though there isn’t a prolonged-long lasting effect on that,” he noted.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar responded, “So, they’re swamp monsters, ideal?” to which Cameron verified, “Yeah. He’s not draining it, he’s deepening it.”

