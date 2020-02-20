[previous-general-public-defender-operates-for-la-county-district-attorney]

Rachel Rossi is operating her very first marketing campaign. She’s a former public defender, born in New York and raised in the San Gabriel Valley in Southern California.

“I am 1 of five siblings. We are all Dominican and Greek,” stated Rossi.

Prior to investing time in Washington D.C. working on prison justice plan, she was a Los Angeles County and federal public defender.

“I believe the factor that drove me, really to want to do extra to reform the procedure was the racial disparities. And that was something common to both of those the county and the federal technique,” she reported.

So, she’s taking her shot at getting to be the top prosecutor in Los Angeles County.

“I’ve had general public defender mates say, ‘how could you be a prosecutor? Aren’t prosecutors types that just throw persons in jail?’ And I have heard folks on the other aspect say that ‘you’re a general public defender, you you should not care about safety’,’ ” she mentioned of critics on both equally sides.

Rossi points to mass incarceration as a key concern driving criminal offense.

“In some cases general public basic safety implies managing the difficulty, treating the psychological well being challenge, the substance use challenge, rather than just throwing anyone in jail,” Rossi stated.

And she proposes a different method to combat homelessness in Los Angeles County.

“As a prosecutor, I would take into consideration a houselessness fraud activity pressure that would investigate and prosecute the company landlords and builders who are utilizing unlawful tactics and fraudulent practices to raise rents and evict people.”

A single of the biggest subjects leading the three-way race is law enforcement accountability.

“What I would do is appoint unbiased prosecutors in cases the place you will find legislation enforcement use of power that results in loss of life or great bodily damage,” she reported.

Rossi is the only prospect in the race without having prosecutorial working experience, and admits she’s the underdog but considers it a toughness.

“When I converse to individuals, they are drained of politicians, notably when it will come to prison justice in L.A County.”