Previous Georgia obtaining wonderful suggests George Pickens closing in

ATHENS — Terrence Edwards is on the verge of making a concession about George Pickens, recently conveying why there may be a alter to his all-time Ga receivers’ record pecking buy.

“Pickens is a dude who has unbelievable expertise,” Edwards informed DawgNation very last 7 days.

“I place out a tweet just after the bowl match, or maybe it was somewhere else on social media, in which I reported I’m about to get bumped down to the third greatest receiver in university history.”

Pickens’ 1st-fifty percent performance in the Bulldogs’ 26-14 Sugar Bowl get about Baylor was without a doubt amazing. Pickens had 11 catches for 165 yards in the very first 30 minutes of player ahead of the Bears eventually modified and Jake Fromm began spreading the ball all over.

However, the closing numbers — 12 catches for 175 yards — were more than enough for Pickens to be named the game’s MVP and Edwards to be on the verge of demoting himself on an all-time checklist that opens with A.J. Environmentally friendly.

When quite a few have when compared Pickens to Inexperienced, Edwards looked to a previous South Carolina receiver.

“Who George reminds me of, he’s a more proficient version of Alshon Jeffery,” Edwards mentioned. “If you keep in mind Alshon coming out, his hands have been unbelievable, and he was significant and thick.

“Not a burner, but he designed separation with system management.”

Edwards said Pickens is the similar sort of talent, even nevertheless his straight-line speed may well not be as fast as some would expect.

“He may well be a 4.6 (-2nd 40-property sprint) dude,” Edwards said. “But he has good motion in his hips and good entire body command, and his potential to large position the ball and separate is unique.”

Pickens, nonetheless, has room to expand in advance of he passes Edwards on the all-time list.

“I do think I’ll be knocked down to third most-gifted receiver,” Edwards reported. “I love his edge, but we can not go more than that cliff.”

That “cliff” was a gentle reference to Pickens dropping his interesting and obtaining ejected in the 3rd quarter against Ga Tech.

The Bulldogs had to play the to start with half of the SEC Championship Game with no him.

Edwards defined that real greatness involves presence as perfectly as effectiveness.

“It’s not just was you see on the discipline, and you have to do it a lot more than a person 12 months and be able to set the workforce on your again,” Edwards claimed. “It’s where by the group can seem at you when we need to have a participate in, and realizing that we can belief him, and that’s on and off the discipline.

“But he’s ultra-gifted,” he stated. “I feel that young gentleman has an opportunity to be talked about as 1 of the ideal ever. A.J. is amount one particular, and I’m two correct now, but he has that opportunity.”

Freshman seasons

A.J. Inexperienced (2008) 56 catches, 963 yards, 8 TDs

Terrence Edwards (1999) 53 catches, 772 yards, 9 TDs

George Pickens (2019) 49 catches, 727 yards, 8 TDs

