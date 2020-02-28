[Previous GHOST Member HENRIK PALM To Release New Solo Album, ‘Poverty Metal’, In The Slide]

Swedish article-punk multi-instrumentalist songwriter Henrik Palm, who was a member of GHOST from 2015 right up until 2016, has inked a offer with Svart Documents. Svart will launch Palm‘s new album, “Poverty Steel”, in the tumble, along with a reissue of his critically acclaimed debut LP, “Numerous Days”.

From his function with an practically limitless multitude of acts this sort of as IN SOLITUDE‘s renewal of heavy steel, darlings of the underrated underground PIG EYES, his stint in GHOST, prog rock grandmasters GÖSTA BERLINGS SAGA, punk veterans ISOTOPE Cleaning soap and experimental weirdos SÖDRA SVERIGE, Palm is a write-up-punk, large-pop sonic contortionist of the finest buy. From becoming hand-picked for Tomas Lindberg‘s (AT THE GATES) curated Roadburn festival performance to opening for functions like VOIVOD and winning the hearts of nicely-known admirers these kinds of as Jacob Bannon (CONVERGE) and Scott Carlson (REPULSION), Palm has been blowing all of us absent for very good a although now. Everything we are hunting for in a clean and present day genre clash, Henrik‘s tunes is catchy, very well-crafted, stunning and unpleasant in the very same rigorous and complicated second. Unachievable to outline, Palm is a fantastic reflection of his eclectic tastes and infamously insatiable vinyl assortment, fitting Svart‘s groundbreaking roster properly.

Tomi Pulkki from Svart states: “What Henrik Palm produces with his songs of diverse influence is a unusual explosion of outlandish and fascinating rock that we’re truly enthusiastic to present to a broader earth. It can be not normally that an artist can have us dancing to VOIVOD-ian discordant riffs and prog excursions with that Swedish knack for a perfectly-crafted song. We’re having ready to administer ‘Poverty Metal’ to the masses.”

Palm moves freely concerning report collections and worlds. Involving KILLING JOKE, CRASS and PSYCHIC Tv, but also between HP Lovecraft and Dr. Who. Decibel dubs his seem as “raw rock and roll with a punk edge and a profound sense of weirdness,” and his undiscovered terrain lies amongst the deeply personal and the anarchist spiritual, intertwining cronky, angular postcore riffs with kraut and shoegaze influences. The songs lie in the area like a ghost, heavy respiration.

Henrik states: “I like to experiment with unusual instruments, tunings and something that tends to make the tune better, creepier, much more lovely or what ever. Fuck genres. Id and sensation is far more vital,” and his tunes is a wildly clean distortion of conventions.

In accordance to Palm, seventy p.c of his musical diet is made up of raw punk with some Difficulties, CELTIC FROST, THROBBING GRISTLE and MY BLOODY VALENTINE to spherical items out.

Palm is a person of 4 previous members of GHOST who submitted a lawsuit towards the band’s founder and major songwriter, Tobias Forge, in 2017. The four musicians accused the vocalist, who performs underneath the phase names Papa Emeritus and Cardinal Copia, of cheating them out of their rightful share of the profits from the band’s album releases and entire world excursions.

In a statement explaining the lawsuit, the ex-users formally revealed their identities as Palm (Eather), Simon Söderberg (Alpha member of GHOST from 2010 until finally 2016), Mauro Rubino (Air member of GHOST from 2011 till 2016) and Martin Hjertstedt (Earth member of GHOST from 2014 till 2016).

The Swedish-primarily based act underwent a complete overhaul at the conclude of 2016, when Forge fired the full lineup and recruited new gamers.

Forge — who does all the band’s interviews as a Anonymous Ghoul — has stated that GHOST has constantly been essentially a one particular-guy venture, with numerous session musicians coming and heading in excess of its 12-12 months existence.