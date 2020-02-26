[Previous Gilbert H.S. student accused of heading in Lexington faculty employee’s household to submit risk on FB]

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A 17 year outdated is being held at the Section of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) after Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputies say the teen is accused of putting up a threatening message on an Lexington School District One employee’s account.

According to authorities, the teen, who is not being discovered because he is a slight, admitted to arresting deputies that he went into the personnel home to use her Fb web page, and included that he had completed the very same thing the week ahead of to “make a risk towards Gilbert Substantial School”.

This info arrived to mild following the Lexington College District 1 bus driver was put on administrative leave after school officers say a co-worker claimed a menace officials say “seemed to have been made” by the staff. That put up was brought to the awareness of a supervisor who placed the driver they believed posted the threat on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The bus driver states she hardly ever sent the publish and thought somebody hacked into her Fb account. In accordance to faculty officials, it is board plan and district technique to report it to directors right away. That report was handed on to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Through the investigation, officers have been able to establish that it was a 17-calendar year-previous teenage boy who use to attend Gilbert Superior School who they say created the post. Faculty officers say the bus driver did very little completely wrong and has due to the fact been reinstated.

The teenage boy remains in DJJ custody and faces three expenses including two counts of First Diploma Theft and a single count of Threatening a Faculty. The 17 year previous is envisioned to seem in courtroom for a hearing Wednesday.