Previous GOP Rep. Campaigning With Gun Giveaway To Fend Off ‘Looting Hordes From Atlanta’

Use your AR-15 to fend off “looting hordes” from Atlanta. So says a previous congressman who’s making an attempt to get again to the D.C. swamp.

As component of former Rep. Paul Broun’s (R-GA) bid to get again to Congress, he’s holding an AR-15 giveaway, he declared in a marketing campaign movie produced Friday.

“In unsure situations like these, the ideal to defend by yourself, your house and your household could not be far more crucial,” the former member of Congress points out in the advert.

Give Broun’s campaign your e mail, and you could gain a “liberty machine” to secure on your own from “looting hordes from Atlanta or a tyrannical govt from Washington,” he claims.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=22ZwhgeFvf0﻿

Broun’s nicely-acknowledged amid observers of the suitable-wing fever swamps.

“I’ve come to understand that all that stuff I was taught about evolution and embryology and significant bang theory — all that is lies from the pit of hell,” he famously told the Liberty Baptist Church Sportsman’s Banquet in 2012, in advance of including that he believed the earth was 9,000 several years outdated.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=rikEWuBrkHc

Broun, who proudly claimed in a preceding Senate campaign to have been the very first member of Congress to contact former President Barack Obama a socialist, has pulled the gun-giveaway stunt ahead of.

During that campaign, he mentioned Obama “would like nothing additional than to ban the AR-15” and that, as a final result, he was offering a person way — just fork above your name, electronic mail deal with and zip code.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) conquer Broun in that most important and in the end won the Senate seat.

Broun’s newest movie ends with him capturing at a thing off-digicam. “God bless America,” the Georgia Republican suggests.