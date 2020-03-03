[Previous Hammond QB leaves Gamecock football group]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC verified Tuesday morning that previous Hammond quarterback Corbett Glick has still left the Gamecock soccer application.

The sophomore walked on to the staff again in 2018, and labored as the scout crew quarterback as a redshirt freshman. He played one particular snap late in the Charleston Southern contest, producing his collegiate debut.

Glick Graduated from Hammond University in Columbia in 2018 and was coached by former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey. He threw for 3,303 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior to guide the Skyhawks to the SCISA 3A state championship.