[previous-judas-priest-guitarist-kk-downing-returns-with-new-band-kk’s-priest]

Former Judas Priest member KK Downing has disclosed specifics of his new band.

The guitarist has recruited his former Judas Priest colleagues, vocalist Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens and drummer Les Binks in the outfit KK’s Priest.

Owens fronted Judas Priest for eight a long time and sang on the studio albums Jugulator and Demolition, when Binks was at the rear of the kit for Stained Course and Killing Device and the stay record Unleashed In The East.

Bassist Tony Newton and guitarist AJ Mills finish the lineup.

Downing suggests: “Forging forward with KK’s Priest was not only inevitable, but was essential for me to execute and supply all the things that is expected from me and KK’s Priest.

“Due to the massive demand and mind-boggling aid from enthusiasts all over the world, I come to feel this is wherever I belong, and a established combining the real, vintage music and audio of Priest, with each other with fantastic, newly cast metal tracks, is what admirers can expect when KK’s Priest takes to levels all around the planet.”

The band are at the moment performing on their debut album which will be unveiled on a date nonetheless to be confirmed by way of Explorer1 Audio Team, even though tour dates and competition appearances are also being planned.

A assertion reads that KK’s Priest will be “taking to levels all around the world to rejoice the 50th anniversary of Judas Priest and KK Downing’s vocation as a founding member.”

Downing give up Judas Priest in 2011 and was replaced in the lineup by their current guitarist Richie Faulkner.

In November last year, Downing, Owens, Binks and Mills played a display in Wolverhampton with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. The lineup performed range of Judas Priest tracks, followed by a set by Ellefson’s personal band.